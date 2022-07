For all of the options in food we can now enjoy around Savannah, we do have some segments of the population that remain dramatically under served. I’ve heard it all over the years. I’ve had people ask me (as if) when Savannah is ever going to get ‘upscale Mexican.’ About 2 years ago, I had a lady ask me when we were going to get an Ethiopian restaurant. And then there are those lovely folks that roam among us who won’t quit asking for an Italian or pizza joint, not just any Italian or pizza joint. No, it has to be exactly like their favorite spot in East Orange, New Jersey. The one they grew up with. “We just don’t have anything like that here.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO