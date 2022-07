HOLLAND PATENT — Wesley Peter Farney, 81, of Holland Patent, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville. He was the son of Peter Henry Farney and Susan Dicob Farney (both deceased) of Holland Patent. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. Wesley was united in marriage to Yvonne Vivian Brecknell, of Holland Patent, on July 16, 1966, in a blessed union of over 50 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Yvonne died on February 11, 2017.

HOLLAND PATENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO