Kyler Murray's Instagram post expresses gratitude after contract extension

The Arizona Cardinals made quarterback Kyler Murray one of the highest-paid players in the league and the highest-paid player in franchise history.

His new deal keeps him under contract through 2028 and pays him more than $230 million dollars.

When he spoke to reporters Friday, he expressed gratitude to many within the organization.

He echoed almost everything he said in an Instagram post.

Excitin’ times. I can’t help but feel overwhelmed with gratefulness and humility. The reality is that I am 5’10 with a non traditional playstyle. I am the first black and asian (🇰🇷) quarterback in the NFL. I look and play like no one before me and with that comes some hate and negativity. I refuse to internalize or acknowledge that negativity. How immature would I be to lean into the toxicity when I am overwhelmed with an abundance of love and support from the best fans in the world. I’m in the business of proving the people that believe in me right and inspiring the next generation of youth culture. Thank you Mom, Dad and my family, truly my heart and soul. Thank you Michael, Steve, KK and the entire Cardinals organization and fans for believing in me since day 1, nowhere I’d rather be. I’m just a kid from Texas living out my dream, thank you God.

He recognizes he has a non-traditional play style. He recognizes the negativity that there is on social media and calls his fans the “best in the world.”

He praises the organization and thanks owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Doing so on Instagram is notable, especially since just a few months ago he made news by deleting everything on his page.

Oh, and he now follows the Cardinals’ Instagram account.

