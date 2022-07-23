Darvin Ham Appears To Call Out Russell Westbrook While Discussing Expectations For Next Season: "We Don’t Want Anybody That’s Second-Guessing Being A Laker Or ‘Am I In The Right Place?’ Or This, That And The Third.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had a very busy offseason when it comes to changes made to the team’s roster, but the same cannot be said for the team’s coaching staff. Earlier this offseason, the team hired new head coach Darvin Ham. He’s made a number of hires to his staff as well. However, one coach that will remain on the team’s staff from the previous regime is Phil Handy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO