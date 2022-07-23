Darvin Ham Appears To Call Out Russell Westbrook While Discussing Expectations For Next Season: "We Don’t Want Anybody That’s Second-Guessing Being A Laker Or ‘Am I In The Right Place?’ Or This, That And The Third.”
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to figure out next season after a terrible campaign last year. As things stand now, they will have Russell Westbrook on the roster on opening night, meaning that they'll have to work things out with the veteran point guard on the roster....fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0