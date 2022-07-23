Titans Sign QB Malik Willis to Rookie Contract

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed third-round rookie quarterback Malik Willis, per source. Tennessee’s entire rookie class is now officially under contract. Second-round cornerbaack Roger McCreary was signed on Friday. Prior to the Willis and McCreary deals, the Titans had already agreed to terms with...
On Tuesday, The ACC released their 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, which surveyed the media's expectations for the Atlantic and Coastal Division teams. The Poll was conducted during last week's ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina by credentialed media. The Atlantic's Clemson is the favorite to not only win their division, but likely be named 2022 ACC Champions. In the Coastal, Miami is the favorite to take home the Coastal crown, followed by a distant second-place Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract Tuesday and released fellow running back Trey Edmunds. Financial terms were not released. The Steelers would be McNichols’ fifth team. McNichols, 26, rushed for 156 yards and caught 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in 14 games...
Maryland football got good news on a top local target on Sunday evening. Good Counsel four-star Dylan Gooden included the Terps in his top four, along with Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Penn State. Gooden, a highly sought defensive end and the son of former Major League Baseball star Dwight Gooden,...
When you are recruiting offensive linemen the first two checkboxes should be size and athleticism and Virginia Tech checked both of those with 2022 signee Xavier Chaplin. A mammoth offensive lineman out of South Carolina, Chaplin was unknown by many when he committed to Virginia Tech, so who is he?
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Warren introduced Ohio State’s Ryan Day at Big Ten media day, the final coach to take the stage at the two-day event, and the two men exchanged a hearty hug and smiles before posing for a photo. “I want to congratulate Commissioner Warren on a great couple of months leading this conference into the future,” Day said Wednesday as he began his 15 minutes at the podium to talk about the Buckeyes. A little less than two years since Warren was pilloried inside and out of the Big Ten for the conference’s decision to postpone the fall football season because of the pandemic, the 58-year-old is now sitting atop an expanding empire that has never been more powerful. Earlier this month the Big Ten announced Southern California and UCLA will join the conference in 2024. In the coming weeks, Warren and the Big Ten are expected to unveil the conference’s new media rights deal that could be worth $1 billion annually.
