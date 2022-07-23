ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans Sign QB Malik Willis to Rookie Contract

By Justin Melo
Music City Miracles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans have officially signed third-round rookie quarterback Malik Willis, per source. Tennessee’s entire rookie class is now officially under contract. Second-round cornerbaack Roger McCreary was signed on Friday. Prior to the Willis and McCreary deals, the Titans had already agreed to terms with...

247Sports

Media Doubtful on Virginia Tech in 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll

On Tuesday, The ACC released their 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, which surveyed the media's expectations for the Atlantic and Coastal Division teams. The Poll was conducted during last week's ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina by credentialed media. The Atlantic's Clemson is the favorite to not only win their division, but likely be named 2022 ACC Champions. In the Coastal, Miami is the favorite to take home the Coastal crown, followed by a distant second-place Pittsburgh.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Steelers sign running back Jeremy McNichols

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract Tuesday and released fellow running back Trey Edmunds. Financial terms were not released. The Steelers would be McNichols’ fifth team. McNichols, 26, rushed for 156 yards and caught 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown in 14 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Comeback: Warren rebounds from rocky start leading Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Warren introduced Ohio State’s Ryan Day at Big Ten media day, the final coach to take the stage at the two-day event, and the two men exchanged a hearty hug and smiles before posing for a photo. “I want to congratulate Commissioner Warren on a great couple of months leading this conference into the future,” Day said Wednesday as he began his 15 minutes at the podium to talk about the Buckeyes. A little less than two years since Warren was pilloried inside and out of the Big Ten for the conference’s decision to postpone the fall football season because of the pandemic, the 58-year-old is now sitting atop an expanding empire that has never been more powerful. Earlier this month the Big Ten announced Southern California and UCLA will join the conference in 2024. In the coming weeks, Warren and the Big Ten are expected to unveil the conference’s new media rights deal that could be worth $1 billion annually.
COLUMBUS, OH

