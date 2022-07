(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police investigated after shots were fired a early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the area of South 7th and H Streets at around 3:30 Wednesday morning. Shell casings were located in the area, and the initial indication was that two or three vehicles may have been involved. There was no report of any injury and no arrests have been made. No description of the vehicles has been released.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO