I have purchased a WD My Passport TV-AV 500GB HDD and have been using same for just over a week. It is mounted in vertically in the cradle provided and connected to my satellite receiver. All has been well until yesterday evening when problems started with playback. Recordings which had already been watched without a problem, were now pixilating, skipping, etc. The problem seems to have been solved by taking the HDD out if the mounting bracket and laying it flat. Should its' orientation really make a difference, and why should the problem only now be evident?

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO