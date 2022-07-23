ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wyoming abortion ban to take effect Wednesday after review

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost abortions will become illegal in Wyoming on Wednesday after Gov. Mark Gordon gave the go-ahead Friday under a new state law. The...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 24

Vicki Martin
3d ago

Sad day for women of Wyoming. I am so disappointed. I support a bill for all men to have vasectomies. Then when they can afford to support a child they create they can get it reversed.

Reply(3)
10
eaRNed it
3d ago

The past week:- 209 House Republicans vote against abortion rights- 205 House Republicans vote against protecting interstate travel for reproductive care- 195 House Republicans vote against protecting contraception access- 157 House Republicans vote against marriage equality.....Republicans destroy democracy....Vote them OUT!!!!

Reply(1)
14
