Wyoming abortion ban to take effect Wednesday after review

WYOMING — Rex Rammell has announced his candidacy for Governor of Wyoming. “My name is Rex Rammell. I am honored to be a candidate for governor of the great state of Wyoming. It is my pleasure to stand alongside my friend and mentor Dr. Taylor Haynes today. Dr. Haynes has publicly endorsed me and has accepted my invitation to be my senior advisor should I be elected governor. If we have the honor of working together in the governor’s office, Wyoming will have a veterinarian and a physician working to solve Wyoming’s most difficult issues,” Rex Rammell said in a press release.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO