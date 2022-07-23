ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Alligator 'Roars' at Deputies, Takes Out Light Pole in Struggle: Video

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago

Sheriff's deputies in Tampa, Florida, trapped an alligator that was found under a homeowner's jeep this week, and video of the incident shows the reptile roaring as officials tried to remove it from the property.

"Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?" the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office asked on Facebook on Friday, sharing the footage of the incident.

"Earlier this week, deputies responded to a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda around 1 in the morning after the homeowner found a gator underneath their Jeep," the office said.

It added that officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) "were called out to assist and unbelievably enough, this 11' 2" gator took out the homeowner's light pole."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ectek_0gqMUep900
Sheriff's deputies in Tampa, Florida, trapped an alligator that was found under a homeowner's jeep this week, and video of the incident shows the animal roaring as officials tried to remove it from the property. Above, an alligator populates the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on June 27 in Delray Beach, Florida. Bruce Bennett

The video shows a man trying to subdue the alligator with a pole, while it hisses, roars and rolls around on the ground. Although the sheriff's office said the incident occurred this week, it didn't specify when.

Newsweek has reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for comment.

According to the FWC, alligators are found in all of the state's 67 counties.

"Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida," the FWC writes on its website. "Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water."

Other Incidents of Gators

Last week, a woman in Florida died after she fell into a pond and was attacked by two alligators. After the woman fell into the water, which was located at a country club, the alligators—one that was nearly 9 feet long, and another that was nearly 8 feet long— went after her.

In May, police in Florida said they believed that a man who was looking for lost Frisbees was also fatally attacked by an alligator.

"A contracted nuisance alligator trapper is working to remove a nearby alligator and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation," the FWC said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, in a video that went viral in April, a 10 foot alligator in Venice, Florida, could be seen walking through a neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

"We're guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from," the video caption read. "We can't blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be."

Comments / 9

RICHARD MILLER
3d ago

open season and donate to the alligator 🐊 to the food bank 🏦

Reply
12
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Roar#Swimming#Oakland Hills Place#Jeep#Newsweek#Floridians#Fwc
