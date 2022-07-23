ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Chesterfield Man Drowns While Kayaking

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 4 days ago
A Chesterfield man drowned in the Meramec River Thursday morning in a kayak incident in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

