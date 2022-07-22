ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Retirement of WNBA greats marks the end of an era

By Kendall Baker
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will share a basketball court for what is likely the final time Friday night when Taurasi's Mercury host Bird's Storm. Why it matters: Two of the greatest women's basketball players to ever live — friends who've been linked for more than two decades...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

A preview of the Warriors' 2022-2023 season

On the heels of a championship, the Golden State Warriors are looking to defend their dynasty, plotting the 2023 strategy to set the team up to run it back. Let's look at how the Dub's offseason has set them up for the future. State of play: The Warriors recently wrapped...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy