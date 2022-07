I can give you some info regarding Artie Field’s tenure in Salinas. I know it’s been a while ago but I was disgusted with his behavior there as City Manager. I filed a formal complaint with the City Attorney’s office against the directives that he gave me. I was the Building Official at the time. The investigation determined that he was at fault for giving me direction to ignore life safety violations that directly affected the life safety of Salinas residents especially those of Hispanic residents.

