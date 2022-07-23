Steelers rookie ratings for Madden NFL 23

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Related
Complex
Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly ‘Switched Her Account and Tone’ Following Accusations Surfacing
Despite recently settling all but four of the civil lawsuits filed against him, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to make headlines after he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter on Thursday to shed light on a Watson accuser...
Kareem Hunt, who previously assaulted a woman on video, calls Deshaun Watson situation ‘stressful’
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt finds the uncertainty around quarterback Deshaun Watson’s playing status to be trying for the organization, specifically the coaching staff, who is having to adjust on the fly. In comments made to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt addressed Watson’s legal situation, stating: "…It’s definitely...
Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job
Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patrick Mahomes’ new special move will scare the NFL
Patrick Mahomes is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, so it’s easy to forget that the Kansas City Chiefs star is just 26 years old and has plenty of room to grow. The NFL world is reminded of that once again over the weekend after a...
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
Nick Saban’s heartfelt message for ex-Alabama star, Texans receiver diagnosed with leukemia
Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III announced on Sunday that he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), and would likely miss the 2022 season. The football world came together to show their support. One of those who expressed their support was Metchie’s former head coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban....
Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes
Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three former Alabama players now considered 'most overrated' members of their NFL teams
Recently, DraftWire listed every NFL team’s most overrated player heading into 2022. Needless to say, this isn’t a list that players want to find themselves on, and unfortunately, three former Crimson Tide members made the list this year. Overrated doesn’t mean that they aren’t good players or aren’t...
This Steelers Training Camp Hype Video Will Give You Chills
The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
Nick Saban releases heartfelt statement on John Metchie after leukemia diagnosis
Alabama football head coach released a statement supporting former Crimson Tide wide receiver Joh Metchie III, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. The Houston Texans and Alabama football communities were rocked by sad news from wide receiver John Metchie III on Sunday when he revealed a cancer diagnosis. Metchie, who...
Bills' Josh Allen one of only 2 players in NFL history with unique feat
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has made regular headlines over his first four NFL seasons, often for breaking franchise and league records. He’s even found his way into the professional football history books. Thanks to his dual-threat abilities in the air and on the ground, Allen has distinguished himself...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Falcons fans react to Julio Jones signing with rival Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons will be reunited with the franchise’s all-time leading receiver twice this season as Julio Jones has signed with the NFC South-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Last year, the Falcons traded Jones to the Tennessee Titans, who despite winning the AFC South,...
Report: Former Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing 'significant interest'
There is one former Buffalo Bills player who previously played a big role in the team’s successes that is still currently a free agent: receiver Cole Beasley. However, that could soon change. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday, there is said to be “significant interest” in the...
Oklahoma's Jeffery Johnson projected to be the No. 2 defensive line transfer for 2022 by On3 Sports
In recent history, the Oklahoma Sooners have done fantastic work acquiring players via the transfer portal to play significant roles on the team. The quarterback additions of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and now Dillon Gabriel have helped the Sooners maintain their status as one of the top programs in college football.
Falcons predicted to win just two games this season
How will the Atlanta Falcons fare in 2022? If you listen to most football analysts, the answers aren’t pretty. Despite fighting for a wild-card playoff spot for much of the 2021 season, the Falcons had more flaws than their 7-10 record would indicate. And as encouraging as last year’s...
Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week
The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
Bengals sign 3 free agents ahead of training camp opening
During an eventful day featuring very telling interviews with Mike Brown and otherwise, the Cincinnati Bengals slipped some roster news under the proverbial radar. Per the team, the Bengals signed the following players:. DT Domenique Davis. DE Raymond Johnson. LB Tegray Scales. Scales is the most notable as a local...
Cardinals Unveil New Alternate Black Helmets for 2022
The team will wear the new helmets three times this season.
WATCH: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster's diving catch at training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first full training camp practice in front of season ticket members on Wednesday. Our friends at KC Sports Network have training camp video legend Eddie High out in St. Joseph, Missouri, capturing all of the key plays and exciting moments during practice. There has been no shortage of action on the first day of practice, with some really fun plays during team drills.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0