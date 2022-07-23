Flood Advisory issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; McHenry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Lake and east central McHenry Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Channel Lake to Wonder Lake. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Zion, Grayslake, Round Lake, Antioch, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Park City, Round Lake Park, Winthrop Harbor, Johnsburg, Lakemoor and Spring Grove. This includes...Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, IL Beach State Park, and Six Flags Great America. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO