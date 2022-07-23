Video Captures Shooting in French Quarter, Bullet Grazed Man’s Head

Chris Reed

This man is lucky to be alive.

FOX 8 in New Orleans was given a video of an altercation in the French Quarter where someone shot at a man standing in the middle of the street.

According to the report the shooting happened at St. Louis and Bourbon on Tuesday night.

The bartender who submitted this video to the news station says that the bullet grazed the man's head and that police were not able to locate the victim.

However, the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody by New Orleans Police.

WVUE reports that Keaton Johnson, 22, was charged with a litany of drug and gun charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

Businesses in the French Quarter have been very vocal in recent weeks about the crime in the city and many cite the lack of police officers for the increase in crime.

One business actually closed its doors a few weeks back in the Quarter out of fear for its employee's safety.

Here's the video of the shooting from Bourbon St.