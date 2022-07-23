ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Video Captures Shooting in French Quarter, Bullet Grazed Man’s Head

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJd9X_0gqM9bkC00
Chris Reed

This man is lucky to be alive.

FOX 8 in New Orleans was given a video of an altercation in the French Quarter where someone shot at a man standing in the middle of the street.

According to the report the shooting happened at St. Louis and Bourbon on Tuesday night.

The bartender who submitted this video to the news station says that the bullet grazed the man's head and that police were not able to locate the victim.

However, the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody by New Orleans Police.

WVUE reports that Keaton Johnson, 22, was charged with a litany of drug and gun charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W74Og_0gqM9bkC00
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

Businesses in the French Quarter have been very vocal in recent weeks about the crime in the city and many cite the lack of police officers for the increase in crime.

One business actually closed its doors a few weeks back in the Quarter out of fear for its employee's safety.

Here's the video of the shooting from Bourbon St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rweW_0gqM9bkC00
FOX 8

Comments / 5

Levurn Charpentier
3d ago

Used to be a safe place to visit but now all the trash moved in. Wherever the trash is that’s where the crime is

Reply(1)
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#French Quarter#This Man#Bourbon St#Violent Crime#New Orleans Police#Wvue
WDSU

Man found shot to death in car

COVINGTON, La. — Cheerful. Pleasant. Hardworking. "He was a very sweet kid and school-oriented ... he was a hard worker." Those were the words used to describe the 20-year-old found dead in Covington earlier this week. Family friend Qiana Smith says she wants to know why. She says, "He...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Shooting on Monday afternoon in the Dillard Neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that there was a shooting on Monday afternoon that left one man injured in the Dillard Neighborhood. According to reports, a man was shot outside a residence on the 4500 block of Allen Street when the suspect exited the residence and shot the victim.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD seeking suspects accused of robbery on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking two suspects who are being accused of simple robbery at the intersection of Bourbon and Ann Streets. NOPD reports that the two suspects are being accused of bumping into a victim, stealing their purse, and fleeing the scene on Sunday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shreveport Magazine

NOPD requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Airline Highway

New Orleans, LA – According to the New Orleans Police Department, the armed robbery occurred on Sunday. It happened in the 9100 block of Airline Highway. New Orleans Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. The responding officers discovered that a gas station was robbed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD: Man shot in Gentilly domestic dispute on Sunday night

GENTILLY, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department received the call shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night. Police responded to the 2200 block of Humanity Street after receiving reports of a shooting. Further investigation led police to determine the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Police say...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

7 people hurt after 4 shootings within hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating four separate shootings that left seven people hurt. One of these scenes was a quadruple shooting on St. Andrew Street around 12:23 a.m. We're told four people were shot and taken to hospitals. Here is a timeline of the violence that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller

Louisiana Failed Bank Robber Sentenced After Giving Teller Threatening Note and Photographing Victim Teller. New Orleans, Louisiana – On July 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joseph Reed, 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to one year and one day in the Bureau of Prisons for Attempted Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113 (a).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy