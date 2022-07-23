ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

Spirit NIL adds Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Malik Heath, who’s looking to make his mark at Ole Miss

By Chuck Rounsaville about 6 hours
 4 days ago
Now-Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath

Malik Heath was theirs.

Now he’s ours.

Heath, the former Mississippi State Bulldog, has changed allegiance and joined the Red & Blue of the Ole Miss Rebels for his senior season.

Heath, at 6-3 220 pounds, gives the Rebels another big target to go along with TE Michael Trigg and WR Jonathan Mingo.

Malik, who recently signed an NIL deal with John Windsor, Attorney at Law in Corinth, MS, after productive careers at Copiah-Lincoln CC and then two years at MSU.

In 2020, Heath, who was the consensus number one recruit out of Mississippi out of Jackson Callaway High School, caught 37 balls for the Bulldogs good for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In 2021, his catches went down to 34 but his yardage rose dramatically to 442 for a 13.0 YPC average good for 5 TDs.

Malik joins a receiving corps at Ole Miss that has three other prominent seniors in Mingo, Dannis Jackson and Jaylon Robinson, the recent transfer from Central Florida. He’s expected to blend in nicely in Coach Derrick Nix’s WR room.

The reason for Heath’s departure from Mississippi State? Style, basically.

“In the Mississippi State offense, everything was a quick passing game, not much downfield,” said Heath, who has also signed an NIL deal with The Grove Collective. “I wanted to be in an offense that takes some deep shots and runs more routes like they run in the NFL. Coach (Lane) Kiffin’s offense does that a lot more than MSU.

“Also, I’ve known Coach (Derrick) Nix since he recruited me out of high school and I wanted to play for him. Since I have been at Ole Miss, that feeling has grown. He’s a great coach who knows his stuff.”

After losing Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders to graduation from last season, and prolific producer Elijah Moore the season before, the Rebs needed some seasoned veterans at wideout.

Malik Heath should be able to provide that kind of help.

vicksburgnews.com

Fit Chef signs Ole Miss football player Jonathan Mingo to a NIL Deal

Fit Chef owner Kevin Roberts has announced the restaurant has signed a second NIL deal, this time with Ole Miss football player Jonathan Mingo. The announcement came on Monday over social media where Roberts expressed his excitement. Mingo is a Brandon native and a senior for the Rebels who has...
BRANDON, MS
247Sports

One-Year Wonder: Dylan DeLucia's signing marks the end of brief, legendary Ole Miss stop

Dylan DeLucia was just recently drafted in the sixth round of this year's MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians organization, after his stock rose drastically thanks to what he did at Ole Miss. DeLucia did have a chance to return to Oxford, continue to dominate and help his team repeat as National Champs, but the end of his brief Ole Miss tenure was officially signed off.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Later start times allowed for early season football games

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Tuesday announced a decision that may take the “heat” off of early season high school football games in the state. The MHSAA Executive Committee announced it would allow varsity football games to start at 7:30 p.m. instead of the traditional 7...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
tigerdroppings.com

7-0 going into a home game vs Ole Miss

I have looked at the schedule many times and it may very well be my purple and gold glasses but I don't see LSU losing before Ole Miss, and I will take LSU all day undefeated at home vs Ole Miss. That's 8-0 heading into Bama game. I think its gonna be a very good season and I can see 11-1 or 10-2 without having to make a giant stretch.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Grad Hits Grand Slam with Sports Career

Working in the sports media industry is not a profession for every person. Sacrifices must be made when it comes to family events or holidays in order to have a career in sports journalism. For someone with a passion for journalism and sports like Ole Miss graduate Brandon Dunn, the...
DALLAS, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Mississippi’s North Creek GC picks Troon

Troon has been selected to provide management services at North Creek Golf Club, a daily-fee facility in Southaven, Mississippi. Indigo Sports, a division of Troon, will oversee golf operations, agronomy, and sales and marketing for the golf facility. Located nine miles from Memphis International Airport and 13 miles from downtown...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Questions remain after arrest in missing University of Mississippi student case

OXFORD, Miss.– Questions surround the arrest of Sheldon Timothy Herrington, who is charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee who was last seen on July 8. Attorney Carlos Moore is representing 22-year-old Herrington. “I’m a zealous advocate because I know in my heart he did not commit murder. I know […]
OXFORD, MS
Person
Derrick Nix
thelocalvoice.net

Ethel Scurlock Named University of Mississippi Honors College Dean

First female African American dean brings administrative expertise, new vision to role. Ethel Scurlock has always been a trailblazer, and in her new role as dean of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi, she hopes to exceed everyone’s expectations – even her own.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Mourns Loss of its Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood

Oxford Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood died Friday night from an apparent heart attack. Allgood, 60, served as the city’s emergency management director since 2008, “guiding “Oxford through a pandemic with wisdom and a steady hand,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a statement on Facebook.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi graduate

OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Oxford Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington of Grenada, Mississippi. No bond has not been set at this time. Oxford Police say […]
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
MARSHALL, TX
102.5 The Bone

Search continues for missing 20-year-old Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. — The search continues for 20-year-old Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, who has now been missing for 10 days. Lee was last seen on the morning of July 8 after leaving the Campus Walk Apartments dressed in "a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers," according to authorities.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Dance Like The Stars 2022 Scheduled For July 30th at BancorpSouth Arena

The 17th Dance Like The Stars event is scheduled for July 30th at the BancorpSouth Arena. The event was first started in 2006 and nearly 160 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated. Volunteers agree to learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Almost 100 pounds of marijuana seized in Union County

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana Sunday night in Union County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the seizure happened along Interstate 22 near New Albany. MHP has not released information about any arrests.
UNION COUNTY, MS
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

