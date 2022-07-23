Spirit NIL adds Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Malik Heath, who’s looking to make his mark at Ole Miss

Now-Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath

Malik Heath was theirs.

Now he’s ours.

Heath, the former Mississippi State Bulldog, has changed allegiance and joined the Red & Blue of the Ole Miss Rebels for his senior season.

Heath, at 6-3 220 pounds, gives the Rebels another big target to go along with TE Michael Trigg and WR Jonathan Mingo.

Malik, who recently signed an NIL deal with John Windsor, Attorney at Law in Corinth, MS, after productive careers at Copiah-Lincoln CC and then two years at MSU.

In 2020, Heath, who was the consensus number one recruit out of Mississippi out of Jackson Callaway High School, caught 37 balls for the Bulldogs good for 307 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In 2021, his catches went down to 34 but his yardage rose dramatically to 442 for a 13.0 YPC average good for 5 TDs.

Malik joins a receiving corps at Ole Miss that has three other prominent seniors in Mingo, Dannis Jackson and Jaylon Robinson, the recent transfer from Central Florida. He’s expected to blend in nicely in Coach Derrick Nix’s WR room.

The reason for Heath’s departure from Mississippi State? Style, basically.

“In the Mississippi State offense, everything was a quick passing game, not much downfield,” said Heath, who has also signed an NIL deal with The Grove Collective. “I wanted to be in an offense that takes some deep shots and runs more routes like they run in the NFL. Coach (Lane) Kiffin’s offense does that a lot more than MSU.

“Also, I’ve known Coach (Derrick) Nix since he recruited me out of high school and I wanted to play for him. Since I have been at Ole Miss, that feeling has grown. He’s a great coach who knows his stuff.”

After losing Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders to graduation from last season, and prolific producer Elijah Moore the season before, the Rebs needed some seasoned veterans at wideout.

Malik Heath should be able to provide that kind of help.