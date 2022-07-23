Shane Beamer thinks Gamecocks can compete in NIL realm

Shane Beamer addresses the media during SEC media days (Photo: Joe Macheca)

It’s hard to have a conversation about college football today without NIL coming up, but South Carolina’s Shane Beamer isn’t shying away from the topic.

The NCAA opened the door of Name, Image, and Likeness last summer and changed the world of collegiate athletics. Head coach Shane Beamer thinks the Gamecocks are in as good as position as anybody for NIL.

A lot of NIL deals are advertisements. And Beamer made one heck of a NIL pitch during SEC media days in Atlanta.

“South Carolina, the fan base, it’s evident how powerful it is. You look at what our players have done, a lot of these guys that are here today. Dakereon, Zacch Pickens, Jovaughn, have been able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness and utilized it the right way,” Beamer said.

There have been plenty of critics of NIL. Some pundits fear the chasm between the haves and the have-nots will continue to grow. Beamer thinks the Gamecocks have enough footing in the NIL game to compete with other established programs.

“I think South Carolina is set up as well as anybody in the country, to be honest with you, from a name, image and likeness standpoint,” Beamer said. “We’re in the capital city of South Carolina. We’re the only show in town. We don’t compete with other pro sports in our state at the high level.

The state of South Carolina repealed its NIL laws that were in place back in June before the new fiscal year. Now the University only has to operate along the NCAA’s interim policy. Gamecock athletics announced a partnership with INFLCR, a NIL opportunity software company.

“I tell recruits this all the time, it’s not recruiting speak, when you talk about being well-positioned for name, image and likeness opportunities, I have a hard time finding somebody that’s in a better situation than we are,” Beamer said.

Gamecock Central started Garnet Trust when the NCAA made the decision, and it’s been able to provide South Carolina athletes across multiple sports money-making opportunities.

Many athletes have partnered with Garnet Trust, including Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell, and more.

Along with Garnet Trust Rattler also scored himself a truck upon arrival to Columbia. Duke’s Mayo Bowl MVP Dakereon Joyner also inked a deal with the condiment brand.