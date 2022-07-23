Aaron Bradshaw exploring all options, will commit before HS season

To open the month of July, 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw made it clear a college decision was coming. His mind was made up, and all that remained was a public announcement to make it official, one he said would come prior to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

“That decision is about to come real soon. Like, before Peach Jam, soon,” the top-20 prospect said at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando. “It’s really soon. … I made my decision a minute ago, just had to thoroughly think it through.”

As time crept forward closer and closer to Peach Jam — scheduled July 17-24 — Bradshaw remained quiet. The heavy, heavy buzz surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats began to die down, with whispers of the five-star center hitting pause on his recruitment entirely beginning to circulate.

Peach Jam came around, and a commitment never came. Now, Bradshaw has confirmed that one won’t be coming — not yet, anyway.

“Yeah, my mom and I talked about it and she felt like it wasn’t the best time for me,” Bradshaw said in an exclusive interview with KSR. “Just because of what was happening. I was keying in on one thing, but I decided to take my time and explore my other options out there.”

What was happening, exactly? Bradshaw wouldn’t get into specifics, but said coaching changes played a part. Rick Brunson, Bradshaw’s head coach at Camden, took a job with the New York Knicks this summer. Shortly after, G-League Ignite program manager Rod Strickland took the head coaching job at LIU-Brooklyn.

At the time, Bradshaw was also hoping to lead his New Jersey Scholars program to a Peach Jam title and felt it wasn’t necessary to throw a college commitment into the mix, as well.

“Because of what was happening with the coaching, all of the other stuff going on,” he said. “There was still AAUs, so me worrying about committing during AAU, that’s why.”

Looking at the top options, Kentucky was seen as the likely (if not certain) landing spot prior to the delay. It’s a program he admits he likes everything about.

“Everything. The people, the whole coaching staff and how the environment is,” Bradshaw told KSR. “I like everything about that program.”

The other top option among colleges? Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals.

“Same thing. Kenny Payne brings the reality out of you,” Bradshaw said. “Instead of just being a basketball player, he wants you to be a strong man, you know? It’s not just about basketball. He gives me wise words, really cares about teaching me.”

Rounding out college options, Bradshaw says he is in the process of scheduling official visits to both Texas and UCLA. Dates have not yet been set, but those are two schools he’d like to see before making a final decision.

“They both have great coaching and I want to see their player development,” he told KSR. “I feel like they both have good player development.”

And then there’s the G-League, a program that is picking up the most buzz with Bradshaw as of late. The five-star center confirmed no offer was on the table quite yet, but he’s intrigued with the program. He admits, though, he still has some questions about the program and “time will tell” if there’s a fit.

“G-League is growing up. That’s basically what it is, getting to the level you want to get,” Bradshaw told KSR. “It’s good, but I don’t really know, I’m not going to lie to you. It’s a good situation, good scenario (for players). But for me, I don’t know if it’s not or is. Time will tell. We’re just in early conversations.”

So when could a final decision be made? It won’t be anytime soon, but things aren’t expected to drag out too long.

“Probably later. It’s going to be later,” he told KSR. “Before my high school season, though.”

What will be the deciding factor for the five-star center when that time comes?

“You just gotta love me for who I am, you feel me?” Bradshaw said. “You just have to love me and make sure I’m good. I do get a little sidetracked sometimes, but I’m a hard worker and I love working. That’s really what I’m looking for.”