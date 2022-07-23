ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Aaron Bradshaw exploring all options, will commit before HS season

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIjxw_0gqM7jJ400

To open the month of July, 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw made it clear a college decision was coming. His mind was made up, and all that remained was a public announcement to make it official, one he said would come prior to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

“That decision is about to come real soon. Like, before Peach Jam, soon,” the top-20 prospect said at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando. “It’s really soon. … I made my decision a minute ago, just had to thoroughly think it through.”

As time crept forward closer and closer to Peach Jam — scheduled July 17-24 — Bradshaw remained quiet. The heavy, heavy buzz surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats began to die down, with whispers of the five-star center hitting pause on his recruitment entirely beginning to circulate.

Peach Jam came around, and a commitment never came. Now, Bradshaw has confirmed that one won’t be coming — not yet, anyway.

“Yeah, my mom and I talked about it and she felt like it wasn’t the best time for me,” Bradshaw said in an exclusive interview with KSR. “Just because of what was happening. I was keying in on one thing, but I decided to take my time and explore my other options out there.”

What was happening, exactly? Bradshaw wouldn’t get into specifics, but said coaching changes played a part. Rick Brunson, Bradshaw’s head coach at Camden, took a job with the New York Knicks this summer. Shortly after, G-League Ignite program manager Rod Strickland took the head coaching job at LIU-Brooklyn.

At the time, Bradshaw was also hoping to lead his New Jersey Scholars program to a Peach Jam title and felt it wasn’t necessary to throw a college commitment into the mix, as well.

“Because of what was happening with the coaching, all of the other stuff going on,” he said. “There was still AAUs, so me worrying about committing during AAU, that’s why.”

Looking at the top options, Kentucky was seen as the likely (if not certain) landing spot prior to the delay. It’s a program he admits he likes everything about.

“Everything. The people, the whole coaching staff and how the environment is,” Bradshaw told KSR. “I like everything about that program.”

The other top option among colleges? Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals.

“Same thing. Kenny Payne brings the reality out of you,” Bradshaw said. “Instead of just being a basketball player, he wants you to be a strong man, you know? It’s not just about basketball. He gives me wise words, really cares about teaching me.”

Rounding out college options, Bradshaw says he is in the process of scheduling official visits to both Texas and UCLA. Dates have not yet been set, but those are two schools he’d like to see before making a final decision.

“They both have great coaching and I want to see their player development,” he told KSR. “I feel like they both have good player development.”

And then there’s the G-League, a program that is picking up the most buzz with Bradshaw as of late. The five-star center confirmed no offer was on the table quite yet, but he’s intrigued with the program. He admits, though, he still has some questions about the program and “time will tell” if there’s a fit.

“G-League is growing up. That’s basically what it is, getting to the level you want to get,” Bradshaw told KSR. “It’s good, but I don’t really know, I’m not going to lie to you. It’s a good situation, good scenario (for players). But for me, I don’t know if it’s not or is. Time will tell. We’re just in early conversations.”

So when could a final decision be made? It won’t be anytime soon, but things aren’t expected to drag out too long.

“Probably later. It’s going to be later,” he told KSR. “Before my high school season, though.”

What will be the deciding factor for the five-star center when that time comes?

“You just gotta love me for who I am, you feel me?” Bradshaw said. “You just have to love me and make sure I’m good. I do get a little sidetracked sometimes, but I’m a hard worker and I love working. That’s really what I’m looking for.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Orlando, KY
City
Brooklyn, KY
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To The Bill Self Punishment News

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale isn't happy with the state of the investigation into Kansas' basketball program. CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Kansas pulled head coach Bill Self and one of his assistant coaches off the recruiting trail in July, as a result of the NCAA's investigation into the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball to host son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star combo guard Dylan Harper does not yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer. Yet that may soon change. Late last week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile lefty told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hears from the Duke staff often and is planning a trip to check out the Blue Devils in person:
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Strickland
Person
Rick Brunson
Person
Kenny Payne
On3.com

Who did Kentucky head coach John Calipari watch at Peach Jam?

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was front and center the majority of the time in North Augusta, South Carolina. Nike’s Peach Jam brought some of the country’s top talent together to compete under one roof. On3 was also on the sidelines with John Calipari, and here are the players we saw him following at Peach Jam.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Cardinals#Nike Eybl Peach Jam#The New York Knicks#G League
On3.com

4-star EDGE Dylan Gooden announces top four

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star EDGE Dylan Gooden will be deciding between Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech. He announced the news over social media on Sunday and will be committing on Aug. 9. The 6-foot-4.5, 200 pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 239 overall prospect and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
ClutchPoints

Lions drop Jameson Williams update right before training camp

The Detroit Lions are ready to kick off training camp after a busy offseason. The Lions will be without two of their key offseason acquisitions when camp breaks, however, as a pair of the team’s early picks from the 2022 NFL Draft are dealing with injuries. The Lions placed wide receiver Jameson Williams on the non-football injury list ahead of camp, while also adding Josh Paschal to the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s role with Pacers gets unfortunate update

Larry Bird is one of the most accomplished individuals to ever be involved in the NBA. From being one of the greatest players to ever play during his time with the Boston Celtics to becoming an important part of the Indiana Pacers front office following his career, Larry Legend has seemingly done it all. However, […] The post Larry Bird’s role with Pacers gets unfortunate update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy