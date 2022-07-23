ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

4-star LB Malik Bryant delaying commitment

By Chad Simmons about 8 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDbTW_0gqM7aMX00

Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant will not be committing today. The top-60 prospect has called off his announcement since he believes he is not ready to make a decision yet.

Bryant has not set a new date for his commitment. He is waiting to see how he feels before deciding on the next step of his football career.

Bryant is ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect and the No. 3 linebacker in the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Contenders for his pledge include Alabama, Florida, Maryland and Miami.

The 6-foot-2, 234 pound recruit took official visits this summer to the Gators, Terrapins and Hurricanes. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, it is a close race between Miami and Florida to land Bryant’s commitment. The Hurricanes lead at 51.5%, while the Gators aren’t far behind at 44.7%.

Bryant has an On3 NIL Valuation of 172K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Malik Bryant:

“Athletic, high-energy rusher who wins with power and speed along with positional versatility. Lines up in the slot, as a stand up linebacker and edge rusher. Transferring back home to Jones High School after starring for IMG Academy as a sophomore and junior. Violent with his hands against the run and does an excellent job stacking and shedding. Gives offensive tackles issues with his quickness and burst. Measured a shade under 6-foot-2 and around 235 pounds with a 6-foot-3 wing-span prior to his junior season. Posted an electronically-timed 4.72 second 40-yard dash, a 4.38 second shuttle and 32” vertical. Lacks the length of most top pass rushers. Could potentially kick to inside linebacker in college depending on scheme and fit. Older for the class, having turned 18 years-old during his junior season.”

