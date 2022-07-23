Zach's Mail Stack: UF recruiting is heating up, learning curve for new staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The setting doesn't matter. Maybe it was the locker room, maybe a team meal, maybe on a bus ride to a road game. Given the way Billy Napier, quarterback and team captain, is recalled during his playing days at Furman University, the exchange could have happened in any of those spaces; or in the middle of a parking lot, for that matter.

