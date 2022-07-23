Titans sign 3rd-round pick Malik Willis to rookie contract

One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class has signed his rookie contract.

Malik Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, signed his four-year, fully guaranteed deal Saturday morning, per multiple reports.

Widely regarded as a potential first-round pick leading up to this year’s draft, Willis slid to the midway point of the third round, along with the rest of the quarterbacks not named Kenny Pickett. He lands in a situation in Tennessee where he can patiently wait behind entrenched veteran starter Ryan Tannehill.