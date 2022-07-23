ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Putnam; Wayne A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Kanawha, northwestern Mingo, southeastern Putnam, Lincoln, northwestern Logan, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms from just north of Charleston to near Wilsondale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt and Delbarton. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 113. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 47 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 75 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Boyd, Lawrence, southeastern Lawrence, Cabell and Wayne Counties through 145 PM EDT At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centerville, or near Wayne, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Milton, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Burnaugh, Martha and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 182 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

