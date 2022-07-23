Prius Driver Dies After Crashing into Parked SUV in El Cajon

The wreckage left from the crash in El Cajon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 38-year-old man is dead after suffering serious injuries in a traffic collision in El Cajon, police said Saturday.

Officers from the El Cajon Police Department were called at 7:23 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of Broadway where they learned the victim had been involved in a vehicle collision.

When they arrived at the scene, police found the man inside a black 2012 Toyota Prius, partially in the roadway, that had collided with an unoccupied parked SUV, said Lt. Darrin Forster.

During their investigation, officers discovered the driver in the Prius was traveling westbound on Broadway and struck the back of the SUV on the north curb of Broadway.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision and no other vehicles were involved, Forster said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.