Weekend Crowds Expected Downtown as First Post-COVID Comic-Con Continues

Crowds in the main exhibit hall at Comic-Con on Thursday. Times of San Diego photo

Comic-Con International continues Saturday with a full slate of events, appearances, and reveals during the first in-person gathering of the annual pop-culture convention since 2019.

There are more than 1,000 exhibitors this year filling 460,000 square feet of floor space. Pandemic-related measures are in place, including a mask policy for all attendees over the age of 5, and proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of entry.

Trolley and train service has been expanded to handle the crowds, and police have closed Harbor Boulevard.

In addition to the San Diego Convention Center, several nearby venues feature more than 2,000 hours of comics, anime, movies, gaming, TV programs, workshops and events.

Among Saturday’s events are:

Warner Bros. Pictures will host a panel with DC Movies to discuss upcoming movies “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” with actors Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi.

HBO will host a panel centered around its “House of the Dragon,” an upcoming series based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” and set in the “Game of Thrones” universe 200 years before the events of the popular show, which ended in 2019. Martin, showrunners and cast will be featured on the panel.

A Star Trek panel will feature the cast and creators of “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks ” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

A video presentation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” live-action film, set to debut on Netflix in August. Cast and producers will speak.

Marvel Studios’ president and producer Kevin Feige will discuss “Thor: Love and Thunder” and upcoming Marvel projects.

The full programming schedule is available through the free Comic-Con App and will include live updates, a complete program, an interactive map, special guest bios and more.

San Diego’s Police and Fire-Rescue departments have committed additional resources for the event, which will shut down vehicle traffic on Harbor Drive from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

According to convention center officials, bicycles, scooters, Segway, hoverboards and similar modes of transportation will not be allowed in any of the inside or outside areas of the center due to congestion in the area.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transportation System is expanding service throughout the weekend with a special event trolley line with added late-night service and discounted multi-day passes for attendees. The North County Transit District has increased commuter train service.

City News Service contributed to this article.