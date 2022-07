President Biden said Monday he does not think the U.S. will experience a recession despite decades-high inflation that's showing signs of easing up. Why it matters: The Commerce Department will release its initial estimate of second-quarter growth Thursday. If it shows that gross domestic product has fallen again, the U.S. would be in the colloquial definition of a recession, which is two consecutive quarters of contraction.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO