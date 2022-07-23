Forest Superintendent Updates: Fire Season And Projects
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Stanislaus National Forest is a popular attraction in the Mother Lode and to get an update on special projects, fire season, and activities in the forest. To get all the details, our guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views is Jason Kuiken, Forest Supervisor of the Stanislaus National...
Update at 8:40am: CAL Fire updates this morning that the acreage burned on the Oak Fire is now 18,715 and there is 32 percent containment. Officials report that firefighters worked overnight to increase containment lines around the fire perimeter. Smoke continued to produce poor visibility across the fire during the night. Temperature and humidity are forecasted to be similar to yesterday. Crews continue patrolling for hot spots, providing structure defense, and building a direct fireline in very steep and rugged terrain. Damage inspection will continue today throughout the fire’s perimeter. Last night, Highway 140 was reopened through Mariposa County to Yosemite National Park, and will remain open contingent upon fire conditions. Fire suppression equipment may be in the area, so use caution in the area.
Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, said a Tuesday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed nearly 29 square miles (75 square kilometers) of forest land, with 26% containment on Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation. “Although good progress continues on the fire, there is much work to be done,” Cal Fire said.
Scroll down for interactive map. Firefighters facing hot and dry conditions made progress Sunday in efforts to slow the spread of a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park. The Oak Fire that forced evacuations as it grew during a weekend of sweltering temperatures was at 16,700 acres Monday morning. Containment...
Mariposa, CA — The new size estimate on the Oak Fire this morning is 18,087 acres and there is 26 percent containment. Officials are continuing to get an upper hand on the blaze. CAL Fire reports that crews are continuing to do structure defense, build lines and extinguish hotspots.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Oak Fire is continuing to burn in Mariposa County on Monday night, growing to over 17,000 acres with 16% containment. On its fourth day, fire crews have continued to throw everything they have at the Oak Fire. Over 2,500 fire crews are now working to contain the flames, helping […]
WAWONA -- A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Sunday morning had grown to 14,281 acres, according to Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.The fire...
Sonora, CA– Mother Lode Job Training(MLJT) has been awarded $140,000 to implement a Student Training and Employment Program(STEP Up) between July 1st, 2022, and June 30th, 2023. The funds from STEP Up will be used to place 28 students with disabilities into paid work experience for up to 140 hours, earning up to $2,100 each. Students will gain hands-on experience working with local businesses in Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties. MLJT will provide “work readiness” training to prepare students for the world of jobs, including workshops on employment interest assessment activities Career Exploration, Job Searching Skills, Labor Market Information, Information Interviewing, and Essential Skills including Workplace Communcation, Employer Expectations, Job Retention, and Ethics & Decision Making. This is the second time MLJT has been awarded this grant. Former STEPS grant participant Alyssa G explains her experience with the program.
For Monday’s update, day four of the Oak Fire, go here. Update at 7:21 p.m.: Fire activity has been reported to be less extreme as the previous days with reportedly good headway achieved by firefighters. On the north side of the fire, it passed Sweetwater Ridge and made a hard push towards the community of Mariposa Pines. Three strike teams were able to hold the fire today at Bear Clover Lane, protecting the Mariposa Pines. Crews worked to hold the line at Footman Ridge. On the northeast side of the fire, line was completed around the community of Lushmeadows. Fireline is holding on the east side. Crews are working to complete and hold line on the south side. The fire continues to be fuel and terrain driven. The fire perimeter is moving into the Ferguson Fire burn scar in the northeast side. Damage inspection teams are continuing to survey impacted areas. The fire acreage is at 15,603 acres with zero percent containment.
MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will be hosting their Annual BBQ and Auction this Friday, July 29th at the Hurst Ranch, located at 174215 Highway 108 in Jamestown. The public is invited. Terri Arrington with the TC Farm Bureau Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”....
Mariposa, CA — A packed town hall meeting was held Sunday evening at the Mariposa High School as officials gave an update on efforts to battle the Oak Fire. As of this morning, the fire 16,791 acres and 10-percent contained. Officials have had success building control lines. CAL Fire...
