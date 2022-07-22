ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Detective Faces DWI Charge

Cover picture for the articleThe Mesquite Police Department announced that a Dallas Police Department (DPD) officer was arrested for alleged drunk driving on Tuesday. Mesquite police said they received reports of someone driving erratically on...

CBS DFW

Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault. Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him. Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 Dallas police officers suffer heat exhaustion after physical altercation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Dallas police officers were treated for heat exhaustion on Tuesday.It happened as Dallas police were called on for assistance at an incident at 4730 Farimont Street. Officers were struggling/fighting a suspect, according to police. When the additional officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. As a result of the physical altercation and the heat outside, two officers suffered heat exhaustion. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the location and one officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other officer was treated at the scene and released.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HOLDER, NAKOA DAWN; W/F; POB: HOUSTON TX; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested

Lancaster (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police officer has been arrested in Lancaster for threatening another man with an assault rifle. Lancaster Police say Officer John Rozell got into a heated argument with another man about 2:30 Saturday morning. Rozell reportedly went to his car, brought out an AR-15, and was approaching the other man with it when he was arrested. Rozell has been a Dallas Police officer for nine years. He is now on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.
LANCASTER, TX
KLTV

Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander. Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him...
DALLAS, TX
WIBW

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters...
DALLAS, TX
kisswtlz.com

Dallas Airport Shooter is a Career Criminal ‘married to Chris Brown’

Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired at the ceiling in Dallas’ Love Field airport, police said on Monday (July 25). Odufuwa was shot in the lower body and taken to the hospital, where she remains. She was previously charged with arson, false reporting, and bank robbery. She told police she was ‘God’s prophet’ and claimed to be married to singer Chris Brown: she was declared unfit for trial. In 2019, Odufuwa was charged with arson after she burned down a house she lived in; she told police that she started the fire and eventually stopped communicating with the police saying she needed to speak to her husband, Chris Brown. Do you think Odufuwa should be deemed competent to stand trial?
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On May 17, Flower Mound police responded to about 20 reports of burglaries in the 4000-4200 blocks of Broadway Avenue in the River Walk. Unknown suspects damaged the deadbolts leading from the apartment breezeways into the garages. Some vehicles were entered, including some in the parking lot, but the suspects apparently were only searching for firearms.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Donnell Willis’ District 13 Up 40% in Crime

Of the 14 districts within the boundaries of the City of Dallas, eight saw overall crime score increases in June of 2022, some far more than others. None had a crime score as high as that of District 1, which earned that region’s councilman, Chad West, the dubious honor of being named The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month for July (based on June crime data.)
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in shooting inside Deep Ellum nightclub

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in an early morning argument at a nightclub in Deep Ellum in Dallas. Police said the man was shot and killed before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Club Blum. There was reportedly an altercation leading up to the shooting. Investigators said the victim,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four Shot, One Killed at Dallas House Party

Four men were shot and one died during a fight at a house party in Dallas on Sunday morning, Dallas police said. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dallas police say they responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived, they found four men shot in the alley behind the home.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police arrest man for 33-year-old Murder Case

On July 22, 2022, Dallas Police arrested David Rojas, 53, on the charge of Capital Murder in the death of Mary Hague Kelly. On January 19, 1989, Dallas Police responded to 411 North Frances Street for the report of a dead person. At the scene, Dallas Police found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, but Kelly’s personal belongings and her vehicle had been taken from the scene. The Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death was strangulation. At the time of Kelly’s death, DNA samples were taken. The investigation into Kelly’s death continued, and on June 28, 2022, DNA testing came back that the sample taken from Kelly’s body was a match to Rojas. Following further investigation, Rojas was taken into custody on July 22, 2022, in Dallas and taken to the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX

