ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local Police Find Fatally Shot Man in Car

dallasexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuncanville police announced a man was fatally shot in a car on Monday. At about 7:58 p.m., the Duncanville Police Department received information about someone in a vehicle at 200 Jellison...

dallasexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

45-year-old man in custody after breaking into home, failing to negotiate with police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 45-year-old man is in police custody after hours of negotiations that stemmed from a home burglary. At 11:15 a.m. Monday, a homeowner in the 8400 block of Town Walk Dr. called police, reporting they saw someone inside their home via the home security system. When North Richland Hills Police arrived, they tried to communicate with the man inside. Police said that after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, a K-9 was requested to assist in getting the man out of the home. Southlake Police K-9 and a team of NRH Police entered the home, ending up tasing the man to get him into custody. Police said that the suspect knows the homeowner. He will face charges of Violate Bond Protective Order 2+ Times Within 12 Months and Burglary of Habitation.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault. Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him. Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in. 
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two burglary suspects seen in these still images taken from the victim’s surveillance video. On July 19, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the suspects burglarized a Dollar General store in the 1700 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Tattoos can be seen on the arms of the first suspect whom was the driver of the pictured vehicle and also walked with a limp. The second suspect was shorter than the first and was wearing what appeared to be a Boston Red Sox baseball cap. Both suspects appear to be Latin males. This offense is documented n Dallas Police case number 129950-2022.
DALLAS, TX
WDBO

Police searching for suspect who shot 8-year-old in Texas road-rage incident

DALLAS — Police said the child was transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. An 8-year-old boy riding in a car with his father and two younger children was shot on a highway in a Dallas suburb in what police described as a road rage incident that also left a second vehicle with bullet holes, according to authorities.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dallas#Violent Crime
POLITICO

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

DALLAS — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

8-year-old shot in I-20 road rage incident, police say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas - Police in Balch Springs said an 8-year-old boy was shot in what appears to be a case of road rage. The boy was hit while riding in a car Sunday afternoon along Interstate 20 at Seagoville Road in the Dallas suburb. He was taken Children’s Hospital....
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

22-Year-Old Indicted for Murder of Two Local Teens

A 22-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the murder of two teenagers at a party in Garland in May. Jose Damian Garcia, 18, and Melvin Salas, 17, were shot and killed in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive. Police arrived at the scene at approximately 11:45 p.m. on May 7 and found multiple people had been shot.
GARLAND, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas police identify victim and suspect in deadly Sunday morning gunbattle

Dallas police have now identified both the victim and the accused gunman involved in a Sunday morning gunbattle in northwest Dallas. Police say one man died later identified as David Lemus and three others were rushed to the hospital. Now, Dallas police say one of the three is their suspect, a man named Gustavo Monreal who is accused of shooting Lemus but who also was shot himself in the exchange. He is still in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fight spills into alley, 21-year-old fatally shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 21-year-old is dead after a fight escalated into gunfire in Dallas on July 24. Police found David Lemus dead at 3 a.m. in an alley behind Cortez Drive. Two other teenagers were also shot, as well as Gustavo Monreal, 58. They all survived and were taken to the hospital.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in shooting inside Deep Ellum nightclub

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed in an early morning argument at a nightclub in Deep Ellum in Dallas. Police said the man was shot and killed before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Club Blum. There was reportedly an altercation leading up to the shooting. Investigators said the victim,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man pushing wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested

DALLAS - A man was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash with a man who was pushing a woman in a wheelchair. He died and she is fighting for her life. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Forest Lane. Dallas police said the man was pushing the wheelchair-bound woman in the street near Cromwell Drive when the driver hit them.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting after fight at Dallas event

DALLAS - Dallas police said one person was killed and three others were hospitalized from a shooting that happened after a fight at an event early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., in the 3600 block of Cortez Drive. Investigators found that four men got into a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Law enforcement shoots woman who fired gun at Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell confirmed an investigation is underway into a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa fired several rounds into the air in the Southwest ticketing counter area and was shot by responding law enforcement. A witness told CBS 11, "She basically came toward the middle of the area and was like, 'I have an announcement to make.' And then she just basically had a hood and she pulled the gun from underneath the hood, fired the first shot up, and then it just kind...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspected drunk driver killed in shooting with Bedford officers in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — The Bedford and Dallas police departments have released information on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning. The Bedford Police Department says officers saw a suspect speeding on Highway 183 just before 2 a.m. They believed the driver was drunk and tried to stop him, but they say he shot at officers during the pursuit.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy