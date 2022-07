While many people in Dallas struggle with rising inflation, energy bills, and gas prices, not everyone has the same financial pressure. Some of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies in the Dallas area are making more in a year than most people make in a lifetime. A recent report by the Dallas Morning News revealed the highest-paid CEOs in Dallas-Fort Worth based on data conducted by NFP Compensation Consulting. This information is only available for publicly traded companies that must disclose the salaries of their top employees.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO