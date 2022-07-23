ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local PD Seeks Peace Officer Transfers and Recruits

dallasexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plano Police Department is running a recruitment campaign and accepting applications for the position of Police Officer Recruit; they are especially desirous of hiring currently certified Texas peace officers. Existing certified Texas peace officers interested in...

dallasexpress.com

dallasexpress.com

Texas Grass Fires Elicit Help of Citizens and Police

Amid the continuing drought in Texas, grass fires have consumed thousands of acres of land as police and community members jump in to help put out the flames. Police in Midlothian, about 25 miles southwest of Dallas, have been pulling out fire extinguishers more often than handcuffs, officers said. Officer...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Indicted For COVID Unemployment Fraud

PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that a federal grand jury indicted an Allen, Texas, man for federal crimes. They came from a scheme to extract Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act using the stolen identity of others, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
ALLEN, TX
PLANetizen

North Texas HOA Effectively Bans Section 8 Recipients

The homeowners association of Providence Village, a community an hour north of Dallas, Texas, has effectively banned Section 8 voucher recipients from the neighborhood, reports Joshua Fechter in the Texas Tribune. Section 8 tenants have to leave Providence when their current leases end, according to the new rule. The homeowners...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Donnell Willis’ District 13 Up 40% in Crime

Of the 14 districts within the boundaries of the City of Dallas, eight saw overall crime score increases in June of 2022, some far more than others. None had a crime score as high as that of District 1, which earned that region’s councilman, Chad West, the dubious honor of being named The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month for July (based on June crime data.)
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Medical Students Deployed to Treat Firefighters

As wildfire season rages across parts of Texas, students from the University of North Texas (UNT) Health Science Center in Fort Worth put their training to the test by helping to treat firefighters currently engaged in containing a dangerous wildfire. A team of medical students traveled to Palo Pinto County...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Expanding Into Rockwall County

H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas.RK/Unsplash. The popular Texas grocer H-E-B has purchased property in Rockwall, as the grocer continues to gobble up property for its expansion into North Texas. Dallas News reports that the property totals 12 acres on the corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. The property sits east of multiple car dealerships.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HOLDER, NAKOA DAWN; W/F; POB: HOUSTON TX; ADDRESS: ARGYLE TX; OCCUPATION: SELF EMPLOYED; ARREST...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Attorney explains graphic video of boiling water incident at Dallas Taco Bell

DALLAS — Warning: This story contains graphic images that some may find disturbing. The two women scalded with hot water by a north Dallas Taco Bell employee are out of the hospital. But their attorneys are talking for the first time about the extensive injuries and the lawsuit they have filed against Taco Bell Corporation and the, so far, unnamed Taco Bell employees.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police make arrest in North Central Expressway assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Jaleel Sheehy in a June 23 assault on North Central Expressway.Sheehy, 25, was arrested on July 26 on an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and charged with another count of misdemeanor assault. Sheehy was identified as the suspect who assaulted two women after being involved in a hit-and-run incident on North Central Expressway on June 23. One of the victims shared a video of the incident happening in hopes of finding him. Detectives said Sheehy was identified after an anonymous tip was called in. 
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3600 Cortez Drive

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3638 Cortez Drive. When officers arrived they found four individuals shot in the alley behind the home. The preliminary investigation determined the men got into a fight, that spilled out into the alley. The fight escalated when someone took out a gun and the four men were shot. One of the victims, David Lemus, 21 years old, died at the scene. The three surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. Two victims, 17 and 18, were treated and released. One victim, Gustavo Monreal, 58, was admitted in critical condition. The investigation determined Monreal took out a gun, shooting the two victims, and Lemus. The investigation shows one victim then took out a handgun and shot at Monreal, injuring him. Monreal has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Get Ready For School In Collin County

Summer break is coming to an end in a couple of weeks and parents know what that means: rushing to get everything ready for the school year. We’ve come up with a handy guide for preparing for the first day of school. School Year Calendars. Frisco, Allen, Plano, Blue...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

