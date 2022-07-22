19-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Mother’s Boyfriend in Self-Defense

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 45-year-old man is in police custody after hours of negotiations that stemmed from a home burglary. At 11:15 a.m. Monday, a homeowner in the 8400 block of Town Walk Dr. called police, reporting they saw someone inside their home via the home security system. When North Richland Hills Police arrived, they tried to communicate with the man inside. Police said that after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, a K-9 was requested to assist in getting the man out of the home. Southlake Police K-9 and a team of NRH Police entered the home, ending up tasing the man to get him into custody. Police said that the suspect knows the homeowner. He will face charges of Violate Bond Protective Order 2+ Times Within 12 Months and Burglary of Habitation.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO