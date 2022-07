DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Thirty-one people are displaced after an apartment complex roof collapsed Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Marquita Court apartment building in the Lower Greenville area. "It was pretty scary," one resident, Denise Hodges said. "Honestly I mean you don't really think that's going to happen where you live."Hodges is still in shock as she gathers what she could on her way out of the building.She's just one of the more than two dozen people without living arrangements after part of the Marquita Courts apartment was damaged. Dallas Fire said they responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews said...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO