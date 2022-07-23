ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Maquoketa Caves Shooting Victims Were Cedar Falls Family

By Eliot Clough
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A shooting took place at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campgrounds on Friday morning, July 22. As was reported by KCRG, law enforcement found three individuals who were shot and killed and a fourth person who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Identities of the victims were not initially shared with...

