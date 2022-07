The Green Bay Packers have been working hard to augment their special teams this offseason. To that end, they just added a potential special teams star to their ranks. On Monday, the Packers announced that they have signed safety Dallin Leavitt to a deal. The move from the Packers comes just one week after Leavitt was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO