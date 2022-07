BEREA – Baker Mayfield may have been throwing his first passes of training camp for his new team, but he remained a topic of conversation as his old team got underway. Mayfield was traded to Carolina in early July in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. The Panthers were the likely destination for months as Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked the phones to find a taker for the former No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

NFL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO