Greeneville, TN

Police searching for 'dangerous' juvenile escapee in East Tennessee

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD...

David Hill
4d ago

I know he's a juvenile, but if he's dangerous, age shouldn't matter. show a picture for goodness sake so we can be on the lookout and protect our loved ones.

James Iddings
4d ago

so if this dangerous juvenile comes around someone's family we have no idea of what he looks like other than a physical description and because of your article people could possibly be in danger and get hurt?without a name or face this juvenile fits the physical condition of thousands of other juveniles running around!

msmichelle411
4d ago

strange no one could outrun someone in leg shackles 🤔

