ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors to sign undrafted Trevion Williams to Exhibit 10 contract

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AS91i_0gqLYKnG00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Purdue center Trevion Williams will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Williams, who went undrafted last month, was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists as a senior. He was the only player in the last 30 years to reach those numbers in less than 25 minutes per game.

The 21-year-old played with the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in five games on 45.7% shooting from the field. He had his best game on July 14 with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams is expected to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Warriors in training camp. The team currently has 11 guaranteed contracts on the books for next season, leaving the opportunity open for Williams to claim a role off the bench.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Athletic#The Boston Celtics
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson was adorably hyped for brother Trayce’s RBI during Dodgers rally

Klay Thompson is spending his summer as a NBA champion cheering on his brother Trayce Thompson in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ quest to become World Series winners. On Sunday, the Dodgers were hosting the San Francisco Giants post All-Star break. With the score tied 4-4 headed into the bottom of the seventh, the Dodgers started to pull away with some key hits. Trayce Thompson continued the deluge of runs with a double that split the gap in right, making the score 7-4 for the home team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy