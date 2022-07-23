Warriors to sign undrafted Trevion Williams to Exhibit 10 contract

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Purdue center Trevion Williams will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Williams, who went undrafted last month, was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists as a senior. He was the only player in the last 30 years to reach those numbers in less than 25 minutes per game.

The 21-year-old played with the Boston Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in five games on 45.7% shooting from the field. He had his best game on July 14 with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams is expected to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Warriors in training camp. The team currently has 11 guaranteed contracts on the books for next season, leaving the opportunity open for Williams to claim a role off the bench.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!