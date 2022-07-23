ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Malvern Prep (PA) 2023 ATT Lotz commits to Catholic

Cover picture for the articleMalvern Prep (PA) 2023 attack Cullen Lotz of Freedom Lacrosse Club has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Catholic University of America. High school: Malvern Prep (collegeville , PA) Grad year: 2023. Position: Attack. College committed to: Catholic University of America. Club team: Freedom Lacrosse Club....

Philadelphia SC Coppa Rage Wins Youth National Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A big congrats and a special shout-out to a local youth soccer team who are now national champions! The Philadelphia SC Coppa Rage won the U17 U.S. Youth Soccer Championship down in Florida. The girls dominated the championship game, beating a good team from Minnesota, 5 to nothing, to cap off a remarkable undefeated season. They even had the Union’s Brandan Craig on the sidelines cheering them on. Congrats on becoming National Champs!! It was a pleasure watching the final and very proud of the girls! https://t.co/e7rcakPOUT — Brandan Craig (@BrandanCraig1) July 24, 2022 The Coppa Rage is the first girls’ team ever from Philly to win a national championship.
The Haverford School purchases 43-acre site in Radnor

RADNOR – The Haverford School has finalized an agreement with Gemma Services to purchase the 43-acre site in Radnor for $19.88 million. The 10-building, 43-acre campus at 452 South Roberts Road was formerly used as the Presbyterian Children’s Village and was later renamed theVillage before becoming Gemma Services.
Central Bucks School Board Passes Controversial Policy Change That Could Lead To Book Bans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Protestors were loud and their message was clear. They wanted a controversial book screening policy voted down in Bucks County. But on Tuesday evening, the Central Bucks school board passed it, 6-3. Supporters say it’s to protect students while others call it a book ban. Parents and teachers were crammed inside the school board meeting, voicing their opinions all night. Many who left the meeting felt upset and defeated. It was a packed house as the Central Bucks School Board voted in favor to change its book policy. While some were thrilled it passed, others were angry. The school board introduced...
Sofia Carlo makes Neumann-Goretti history

July 22, 2022 Joseph Myers Johns Hopkins University, Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School. The recent graduate became the first Saint to gain admittance into Johns Hopkins University. Sofia Carlo considers herself “very lucky” to have amassed the impressive list of accomplishments that her 18 years have yielded. Far more than luck,...
Just Listed: Updated Extended Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

This nicely updated trinity has ample room and many nice features. If it looks cramped, blame the pictures. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week’s featured trinity is a handsome early-20th-century number that got a very attractive makeover...
AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
Handi-Crafters Golf Outing Seeks Area Companies Willing to Lend a Hand

Competitive and fun, the Hankin Invitational at Whitford Country Club in Exton is coming Oct. 3; sponsorships are still available. The 36th Annual Hankin Invitational Golf Tournament, supporting the mission of the Handi-Crafters Opportunity Center (HCOC), is scheduled for October 3rd. The outing on the links is at Whitford Country Club in Exton, while the outreach it assists is in Thorndale.
How Long Is The Flight From Philadelphia to Hawaii?

While the flight time from Philadelphia to Hawaii isn't long, it's important to remember that it involves a layover in California or another west coast airport. Philadelphia is known for experiencing all four seasons, while Hawaii only experiences two seasons. However, the climate is relatively stable throughout the year, ranging from 78 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Philadelphia Skating Club and Human Society, Ardmore.Image via Jose F. Marino at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society in Ardmore is in jeopardy. It’s an indoor rink, so the threat is not from the soaring July temperatures of late. Rather, the nation’s first skating club — dating to 1849 — needs funds to keep its building from gliding further into disrepair. Paul Jablow shaved down the details in his Philadelphia Inquirer story.
Philadelphia Area Hospitals Land Among Top In Country For Specialty Care: US News And World Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
Pizza Town USA Changes Owners After 60 Years

- If you were wondering if Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park was sold, you would be right. This retro-counter-serve pizzeria has been serving up classic pies and subs since 1958. After nearly 60 years of ownership, current owners Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold their classic pizza shop. You'll find the same savory pizza toppings you've come to love in Chicago.
A Tragic Event In Philadelphia’s Gayborhood

On April 16th, 41 year old Eric Pope, a customer of Tabu Nightclub, was escorted out of the building for intoxication. Camera footage of the subsequent incident shows Tabu bouncer Kenneth Frye walking over to Pope as he danced in the street and punching him, knocking him to the ground unconscious. Pope was taken to Jefferson Hospital and eventually placed on life support. He died days later as a result of his injuries.
Amazon’s Middletown site sold

American Real Estate Partners (“AREP”), and its Joint Venture partner Machine Investment Group announced the company’s purchase of a 1,015,740 square foot property located in Middletown. The site houses an Amazon distribution center. The Delaware Business Times reported the selling price was $118 million. Amazon typically leases...
7 named to state Women’s Hall of Fame

Seven women, ranging from a Black early 1900s suffragette and political activist to the doctor who oversaw Delaware’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been named to the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame. They were chosen from more than 50 applicants received by the Office of Women’s Advancement...
Not Your Average Shopping Experience: 3 Market Highlights in Lancaster, PA

Prussian Street Arcade, ManheimPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Lancaster, PA is well-known for its outlets and many options when it comes to name-brand shopping. The county also has a handful of unique markets and smaller, independent shops. These can be a little harder to find, but once you've visited some of these markets, each with its own character and charm, it's hard to go back to all things mainstream.
