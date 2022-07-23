ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

'One of the fittest teenagers in the entire world': Marysville teen prepares for CrossFit Games

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aho9X_0gqLXLiC00

Consistency helped Jadzia Onorati-Phillips become a constant fixture in her sport. But she's always looking to go further.

Onorati-Phillips, 17, of Marysville recently qualified for the 2022 CrossFit Games. She's one of 10 athletes in her class (girls 16-17) that'll participate in the global event, which begins Aug. 3 in Madison, Wisconsin.

"I'm very excited to try and do better than I did last year," said Onorati-Phillips, who finished fourth in 2021. "I've learned a lot and I'm more experienced. I haven't competed in person in awhile. I'm super excited to get back and just compete with people and feed off of that energy."

CrossFit is a fitness program named after the company that created it, CrossFit LLC. The organization has thousands of affiliate gyms around the world. Athletes can train recreationally or competitively. Onorati-Phillips does the latter.

"CrossFit is a combination of gymnastics, plyometrics, weightlifting and endurance training," said Bradley Berlin, who is Onorati-Phillips' coach. "We're taking elements from all those different disciplines and mixing them into workouts so you produce overall varied fitness."

Berlin is the head trainer at CrossFit Maven in Rochester Hills. Onorati-Phillips makes the drive from Marysville to the facility six days a week.

"She's one of the fittest teenagers in the entire world," Berlin said. "She is doing more training in a day than most fit people do in a week. She'll do a 5K (run), gymnastics workout, some weightlifting and then we'll work on some other strength stuff. Then she'll leave and later on that day she might go train with swimming as well."

Onorati-Phillips trains for up to four hours a day. But that type of commitment isn't new to her. She put in a similar amount of preparation during her nine years of gymnastics.

"The thing that impresses me the most about Jadzia is her dedication," said David Phillips, Onorati-Phillips' father. "Once she sets her mind to something, she goes after it."

When her gymnastics career ended in early 2019, Onorati-Phillips wanted a new challenge. She'd seen her parents participate in CrossFit growing up and decided to give it a shot.

"She really fell in love with it," David Phillips said. "When we're sitting around the dinner table, we talk CrossFit. So there's a common thread in our lives that we can all relate to."

"I enjoy the diversity that you get with it," Onorati-Phillips said. "Every day, you're doing something new. So it never gets boring. You're able to track your progress through it and really see improvements day-to-day."

But her daily routine involves more than just CrossFit. Onorati-Phillips is a sophomore at Blue Water Middle College, a three-year program which allows students to earn a high school diploma and an associate's degree. She already completed the high school portion and will finish her degree next year.

"Obviously, college has less class meeting times," Onorati-Phillips said. "So I have a relatively flexible schedule when it comes to training. I've been doing it my whole life with school and gymnastics."

After beginning online learning in elementary school, Onorati-Phillips has perfected the balance between athletics and homework. Sometimes she set aside weekends to complete assignments.

"She has not had a traditional school (experience)," David Phillips said. "She's always been in the online school program here in Michigan. It just shows in my mind that she's capable of doing it. She's capable of understanding what's important and being able to prioritize those things."

Diligence has helped her return to this point, as the road to the CrossFit Games is long. The season began in February with the CrossFit Open. Athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class advanced to the quarterfinals. From there, the top 30 were invited to the semifinals. Only the top 10 individuals moved on to Madison.

"We definitely believe that she can make the podium, which is top three," Berlin said. "We're training and preparing her to have a fighting chance to be the best in the world. I don't think any place on the podium is out of reach."

"I want to win," Onorati-Phillips said. "Winning obviously, but also podiuming. I also want to feel like I did everything that I possibly could. Then I'll end up where I need to be."

But it's where she is now — along with who she is — that has made those around her so proud.

"Her mother and I are just elated that she continues to progress further," David Phillips said. "And that her love of the sport continues to grow. She's met all of our expectations as it relates to the game. From our perspective, she can't let us down no matter what happens."

"She's a very dynamic person," Berlin said. "Much more than just an athlete. She's super intelligent and very mature. Everything that she does is full steam ahead."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

McMorran Place 2022-2023 Indoor Concert Season – By City of Port Huron

McMorran Place will be announcing the 2022-2023 indoor concert/event season on Friday, July 29th at 8:15pm. This event will take place on the McMorran Place Plaza stage at McMorran Place located at 701 McMorran Boulevard, Port Huron, MI. Be sure to attend to get an exclusive announcement of a national...
PORT HURON, MI
chevydetroit.com

These hot dogs give coneys a run for their money

When you think of hot dogs in Detroit, most likely your mind immediately goes to the traditional coney dog. For decades, establishments have been battling for the title of the best coney dog, but what about all of the other incredible hot dogs in Metro Detroit? Who is speaking for the unique dogs with international toppings and intriguing ingredients? These are the places you have to check out if you’re a true hot dog fan. And who knows? Maybe you’ll be convinced of a new best in town…
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Family Frantically Searching for 18yo Recent Grand Blanc High Graduate

The family of Jacob Hills desperately needs your help. The recent Grand Blanc graduate is missing and his loved ones are asking the public in the search. Jacob, who lives in Lake Orion, was last seen in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. His car has since been found abandoned in Dearborn Heights near Telegraph and Ford Road and reported to be stolen according to a post by his grandmother on Facebook. The family believes Jacob is in grave danger and is desperate for answers and help that will lead to him being found.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Marysville, MI
Sports
Marysville, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Marysville, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
weddingchicks.com

Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit Games#Gymnastics#Swimming#Crossfit Maven
fox2detroit.com

Summer Sips: Adult-only Detroit Zoo night features drinks, entertainment

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Experience the Detroit Zoo after hours this weekend during the adult-only Summer Sips. From 6-10 p.m. Friday, only people 21 and older will be allowed at the zoo. Entry includes a free drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.; access to the Dinosauria life-sized dinosaur exhibit; themed cocktails and photos; free train rides; live music, and more.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Algonac’s Sunsation Powerboats to host 40th Anniversary Sun Run

To mark its 40th year in business, Sunsation Powerboats will host events from Aug. 3 to 5 and has invited Sunsation owners from around the country to join in a run around Lake St. Clair. Sunsation Powerboats is a performance boat building company based in Algonac. The event, called the...
ALGONAC, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights to consider banning ground feeding of any animal

The City of Dearborn Heights is considering changing an ordinance that bans feeding certain animals. The change would disallow the feeding of pigeons, seagulls, doves, and the hound feeding of feral cats, and dogs. The change adds the provisions against cats and dogs to the existing ordinance. Ordinance and Animal...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Camping on the Cut brings outdoor enthusiasts to Downtown Detroit

Camping under the stars in the middle of Detroit is an experience you can have only once a year. But camping enthusiasts arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday and don’t plan on leaving until 10 a.m. Sunday morning for Camping on the Cut, hosted by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother, teen daughter living in fear after Michigan parole officer shares their info with abuser

A man who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter when she was just 3 years old has their information after his parole officer shared it with him. The mother, who we’ll call Kelly, and her daughter, Lucy, fled the state and changed their identities when Lucy’s father was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now they’re fearing for their lives because their attacker is on parole and has their information.
TROY, MI
restaurantclicks.com

Detroit’s Ultimate Mexican Food Guide

Mexican food is one of those cuisines that anyone can enjoy, no matter their taste. Sweet, savory, spicy, it has it all. So, you can imagine how many fantastic opportunities there are to enjoy Mexican cuisine in a big city. I enjoy Mexican cuisine, so I compiled this list of...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Bingham Farms CEO Named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young

LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company based in Bingham Farms, announced Barbara Yolles-Ludwig, its CEO, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner by Ernst & Young. Entrepreneur of the Year is a competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of...
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
1470 WFNT

Sadly, Missing Grand Blanc Graduate Found Dead After Massive Search

Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end. According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Detroit News

Detroit offers to pay Black Lives Matter protesters nearly $1.3 million

Detroit — The city is moving to offer nearly $1.3 million to protesters in five pending lawsuits, the vast majority going to Detroit Will Breathe which has alleged Detroit officers used excessive force during the George Floyd protests in 2020. The Detroit City Council in its last seven-hour session...
DETROIT, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

2K+
Followers
884
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy