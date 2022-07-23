ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Brief But Spectacular Take on Ending Period Poverty

By WKNO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynette Medley is the founder and CEO of No More Secrets Mind Body...

NU Nurses Flock to CHOP

For decades, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been a leader in providing quality health care for children throughout the world. Thanks to a partnership forged by a Neumann University professor, numerous NU nursing graduates are providing care for these patients. According to nursing professor Lisa Bjorkelo, nearly twenty Neumann...
ASTON, PA
County
CBS Philly

Brotherly Love: Delaware County Church Becoming Hub In Fight Against Hunger, And It’s More Than Just Food

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County church has become something of a hub in the fight against hunger, and it is about more than food. At this market, the food is fresh. “These fresh radishes came in this morning,” volunteer Sharon Lewis said. The service is personal, and it’s free. “I come here because it saves money,” Andrew Tingle said. This is the pantry of Memorial Church of God in Christ in Haverford. “When they look at the location of the church, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘You’re on the Main Line,'” Pastor Daren Miller said. “There’s no food insecurity on the Main...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Camden Grandmother Recalls Similar Experience Involving Snub From Character

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation. The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park. “The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said. It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget. “I’m glad it’s...
CAMDEN, NJ
MyChesCo

Local Pain Medicine Practice Changes the Way Pain Is Treated

CHALFONT, PA — Local Pain Medicine & Rehabilitation Practice, Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain and Spine) changes the way pain is treated with access to premier technologies and treatments unavailable elsewhere for patients in the region. PA Pain and Spine is a professional medical center providing diagnostic...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Hospitals Land Among Top In Country For Specialty Care: US News And World Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
billypenn.com

The Philadelphia history of the Choco Taco (RIP)

This week’s confirmation by Klondike that it is discontinuing the folded snack novelty known as a Choco Taco was met with mourning across the nation. Smart money says not many people were actually buying the foil-packaged half-disc of waffle-wrapped ice cream these days — a Klondike rep cited “tough decisions” about trimming its product portfolio when asked by CNN about reasons for discontinuation — but it does have a nearly 40-year history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Radio Icon, Lady B Street Renaming in Philadelphia! “Lady B Way”

Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Philadelphia in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Hip Hop Library will honor Philadelphia Radio Legend and Hip-Hop Pioneer Wendy Clark, aka “Lady B” with a street renaming ceremony. In recognition of over 40 years of contribution to Radio and the Hip-Hop culture, the City of Philadelphia will proudly rename 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue “Lady B Way”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

What County is Philadelphia in?

Philadelphia, PA - If you're wondering what county Philadelphia is in, you're not alone. Philadelphia is the state's largest city, and it spans a broad area from Delaware on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. The city is a consolidated governmental unit, and Pennsylvania laws govern the county. However, there are a few differences.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Fired up young progressives are jumping into Philly politics. Will the city’s Democratic machine douse their flame?

A wave of millennials and Gen Zers have been moving into Philadelphia politics over the past decade, shaking up the organizations that form the bedrock of hyperlocal government — the city’s 66 wards. These wards, and the committees that determine their leadership, are traditionally considered a starting point for getting involved in the political scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Next City

It’s Time to Electrify Philly’s Buildings

If Pennsylvania is serious about tackling climate change, efforts to end our reliance on fossil fuels can’t stop at coal plants and fracked gas pipelines. These efforts must extend to the way we run our apartment buildings, our college dormitories and our homes. Philadelphia and local governments across the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year

As a new school year approaches, COVID-19 infections are again on the rise, fueled by highly transmissible variants, filling families with dread. They fear the return of a pandemic scourge: outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning. Some school systems...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
6abc

Options for breaking free of excruciating facial pain

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Imagine having a nerve so sensitive that eating or drinking - or even a light breeze - can set off excruciating pain. That's trigeminal neuralgia. It's a debilitating problem, however, there are options to turn it off. "Like an electric shock, like a lightning bolt, like...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

