A Brief But Spectacular Take on Ending Period Poverty

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism will return to the Made in America Festival for the second year, this September 3-4, as the sole destination sponsor. Festival goers can expect a unique USVI cultural experience in Philadelphia.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia hopes to improve health outcomes for kids by repairing the homes they live in, thanks to a $1 million investment from Bank of America. CHOP will select more than 100 homes in West and Southwest Philadelphia — where one-third of children live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
A Philadelphia public school is left wondering who messed with their horses. Walter B. Saul High School of Agriculture Science in the Roxborough neighborhood is hoping no one else messes with their animals after the manes of a team of horses were cut off two weeks ago. Employees believe someone...
For decades, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been a leader in providing quality health care for children throughout the world. Thanks to a partnership forged by a Neumann University professor, numerous NU nursing graduates are providing care for these patients. According to nursing professor Lisa Bjorkelo, nearly twenty Neumann...
When Alexis Azeff walked into the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Parkway Central branch last week, she wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Arriving with a stack of children’s books that were nearly three decades overdue, she hoped she wouldn’t be thrown into “library jail.”. “My...
COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- With a lifetime of cooking under her belt, Emma Dalieh came to Philadelphia from Liberia to open Emma's Liberian Kitchen in Southwest Philly. Now 10 years later, her second location is spicing up the options in Collingdale -- a close suburb in Delaware County. With Liberian...
HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County church has become something of a hub in the fight against hunger, and it is about more than food.
At this market, the food is fresh.
“These fresh radishes came in this morning,” volunteer Sharon Lewis said.
The service is personal, and it’s free.
“I come here because it saves money,” Andrew Tingle said.
This is the pantry of Memorial Church of God in Christ in Haverford.
“When they look at the location of the church, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘You’re on the Main Line,'” Pastor Daren Miller said. “There’s no food insecurity on the Main...
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation.
The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park.
“The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said.
It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget.
“I’m glad it’s...
CHALFONT, PA — Local Pain Medicine & Rehabilitation Practice, Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain and Spine) changes the way pain is treated with access to premier technologies and treatments unavailable elsewhere for patients in the region. PA Pain and Spine is a professional medical center providing diagnostic...
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. News and World Reports is out with its annual rankings of America's best hospitals and several local health facilities made the lists. The combined enterprise of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (HUP/PPMC) is ranked 13th in the nation for the second year in a row.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking.
The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy.
Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals.
Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country.
The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
PHILADELPHIA - This is the kind of heat people feel as soon as one steps outside and with it only getting hotter Sunday and Monday there are some free ways to beat the heat. On Saturday, Jackie Wleh, with the non-profit Able Body Christian Men, is loading up on fans to give out to the elderly and people with disabilities.
This week’s confirmation by Klondike that it is discontinuing the folded snack novelty known as a Choco Taco was met with mourning across the nation. Smart money says not many people were actually buying the foil-packaged half-disc of waffle-wrapped ice cream these days — a Klondike rep cited “tough decisions” about trimming its product portfolio when asked by CNN about reasons for discontinuation — but it does have a nearly 40-year history.
Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Philadelphia in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Hip Hop Library will honor Philadelphia Radio Legend and Hip-Hop Pioneer Wendy Clark, aka “Lady B” with a street renaming ceremony. In recognition of over 40 years of contribution to Radio and the Hip-Hop culture, the City of Philadelphia will proudly rename 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue “Lady B Way”.
Philadelphia, PA - If you're wondering what county Philadelphia is in, you're not alone. Philadelphia is the state's largest city, and it spans a broad area from Delaware on the east to the Schuylkill River on the west. The city is a consolidated governmental unit, and Pennsylvania laws govern the county. However, there are a few differences.
A wave of millennials and Gen Zers have been moving into Philadelphia politics over the past decade, shaking up the organizations that form the bedrock of hyperlocal government — the city’s 66 wards. These wards, and the committees that determine their leadership, are traditionally considered a starting point for getting involved in the political scene.
If Pennsylvania is serious about tackling climate change, efforts to end our reliance on fossil fuels can’t stop at coal plants and fracked gas pipelines. These efforts must extend to the way we run our apartment buildings, our college dormitories and our homes. Philadelphia and local governments across the...
As a new school year approaches, COVID-19 infections are again on the rise, fueled by highly transmissible variants, filling families with dread. They fear the return of a pandemic scourge: outbreaks that sideline large numbers of teachers, close school buildings and force students back into remote learning. Some school systems...
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Imagine having a nerve so sensitive that eating or drinking - or even a light breeze - can set off excruciating pain. That's trigeminal neuralgia. It's a debilitating problem, however, there are options to turn it off. "Like an electric shock, like a lightning bolt, like...
