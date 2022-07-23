Local Walmart Donates $5,000 To Tulsa Police Foundation

On Saturday, July 23, Skiatook Police responded to a desperate call from parents about a missing 2-year-old child. Parents were concerned he had been kidnapped but police quickly found him in a nearby yard and quietly returned him to his own home. The police said the child was unharmed and no charges will be filed against the parents because they made the right decision to call in the police to search for the child quickly.

SKIATOOK, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO