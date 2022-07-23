Local Walmart Donates $5,000 To Tulsa Police Foundation

Tulsa Police are helping kids get ready for the new school year. Officers are asking for school supply donations like backpacks, pens and pencils, notebooks, art supplies and clothes. You can drop the donations off at TPD's Riverside, Mingo Valley or Gilcrease division lobbies now through August 12 from 8...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This afternoon two were stabbed at an office building near West 7th Street and South Boulder Avenue. The two stabbed were transported to a hospital but Tulsa police say they will be okay.
TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
OKAY, Okla. — Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning in Wagoner and Muskogee counties on Tuesday afternoon. According to an official with Wagoner County Emergency Management, a grass fire started in Muskogee County and moved into Wagoner County. The fire destroyed a couple of buildings, although...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Collinsville Tag Office will temporarily close beginning Tuesday for required maintenance. The Cherokee Nation said it will post an update to Facebook when the business reopens.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. On July 15 around 5:15 a.m., officers headed to East 11th Street and South Wheeling Avenue for a burglary in progress call. The suspect was seen trying to break into two...
UPDATE 10:30 AM: The Tulsa Police Department said Bobby Howard, 84, has been located. The Silver Alert has been canceled. Howard was found Tuesday according to the TPD. His condition is unknown. ***. Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say could be in danger. Police issued a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect from a 2018 homicide. On September 1, 2018, 64-year-old James Gainer got into a fight with another man at an apartment complex near 51st and Lewis. Gainer beat the victim with a broomstick for several minutes....
Our Amazing Oklahomans Monday are Stillwater Police officers who replaced a 4-year-old boy's stolen bicycle. Officers say they searched for the stolen bike but couldn't locate it. That's when the dayshift crew decided to buy the boy a new bike, making his day.
TULSA, Okla. — Mark your calendar or you could be missing out when it comes to your casino winnings. River Spirit Casino and Margaritaville Casino, near 81st and Riverside, rolled out new chips July 7. The casino says they do this periodically for security reasons. The only catch is...
TULSA, Okla. — The continued heatwave in Oklahoma doesn't just pose a risk to those working outdoors, but also those living outdoors. Today 2 News followed Tulsa Housing Solutions outreach specialists as they distributed water and cooling towels to those experiencing homelessness. Many of the people we talked to...
Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
On Saturday, July 23, Skiatook Police responded to a desperate call from parents about a missing 2-year-old child. Parents were concerned he had been kidnapped but police quickly found him in a nearby yard and quietly returned him to his own home. The police said the child was unharmed and no charges will be filed against the parents because they made the right decision to call in the police to search for the child quickly.
Wrestling teams in Berryhill and Sand Springs, alongside the community, are rallying together to help a former Berryhill and OSU wrestler. Jonce Blaylock is battling an aggressive form of cancer and getting treatment for a desmoplastic small round cell tumor. Work is underway to raise money for him as he fights this battle. Blaylock’s supporters have raised $4,500 dollars to help him pay for his treatment by selling t-shirts.
The City of Tulsa is launching an "American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs survey." The survey will assess the pandemic recovery needs of Tulsans, and give residents the chance to share feedback on the city's priorities for the second round of ARPA funding. The results of the survey will be...
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of driving a truck stolen from an area veterans center, with a police-issued pistol inside. Police say it all started around 3 a.m. when officers spotted a man who they say was acting suspiciously around a pickup truck at a gas station near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. Police ran the tag on the truck and found that it was stolen. Officers then tried to confront the man.
A view of the Tulsa skyline today.Mick Haupt/Unspash. In 1921, more than 35 square blocks in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, became the scene of one of the most devastating racially-motivated criminal events in United States history. More than 100 years later, survivors and descendants await justice.
Albert G’s, a Tulsa barbecue restaurant, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Wednesday by cutting prices. Some items on the menu will cost what they did back in 1992, when the restaurant opened. With food prices hitting a record high, the nostalgia may be more appealing than ever to customers.
