ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County drops contempt request against former LASD division chief

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtAbh_0gqLGRep00
Former Sheriff's Department Division Chief Matthew Burson speaks at a press conference in August 2020. | Photo courtesy of the LA County Civilian Oversight Commission/YouTube

Los Angeles County has dropped a legal action that sought a possible finding of contempt against a former sheriff’s department division chief who allegedly failed to honor a subpoena to testify at a recent Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission hearing on deputy gangs.

Harvinder S. Anand, an attorney for the county, filed court papers Friday asking that the petition brought June 21 regarding ex-Division Chief Matthew Burson be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning it can be refiled again later. The court papers do not state why the petition is being dropped.

The subpoena required that Matthew Burson be present for the commission’s June 10 session, which was devoted to finding whether deputy gangs exist in the department.

The county also sought an order directing Burson, who retired from the sheriff’s department March 31, to appear at the next commission hearing.

The commission subpoenaed Burson because of an order he issued in 2018 barring the department’s internal criminal investigators from questioning witnesses about what role an internal clique known as the “Banditos” played in brutal deputy-on-deputy assaults at a department party at Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles.

Burson said in a sworn declaration given in a separate legal action that shortly after Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s 2018 election, he was told by a high-ranking official, speaking on behalf of Villanueva, that investigators should not ask questions about the Banditos.

Burson further said he was told by the same official, as well as the East Los Angeles Station captain at the time, that what happened at Kennedy Hall was “not a big deal” and amounted to “drunken mutual combat,” but that he also wanted to “make it clear that if this was a cover up, I had no idea at the time.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
East Los Angeles, CA
foxla.com

LA County Supervisor opposes return to indoor mask mandate

LOS ANGELES - Days before the county considers re-imposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing such a move, saying she's seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19. In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes "masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable," and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County may halt mask mandate as COVID stats stabilize

COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to show signs of stabilizing locally, Los Angeles County’s health director said Tuesday, adding that if the trend continues the county might pause plans to reimpose a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate later this week. Speaking to the Board of Supervisors, Public Health...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasd#In Contempt#The Sheriff#The Banditos
westsidetoday.com

West LA Man Found Guilty of Stalking Charges for Harassment Campaign Against Female Doctors at the VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal jury this week found a West Los Angeles man guilty of federal stalking charges for his harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

District to use deputies despite protests

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will use school resource deputies for summer school and the 2022-23 school year despite protests from members of the public who urged the Board to reject the proposed contract. Sarah Lucero, a legal intern with Disability Rights California and a student...
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
localocnews.com

Police Association calls on Cal State Long Beach to investigate “knowingly false” accusation of racial discrimination

Matt Kroner, President of the Statewide University Police Association (SUPA), issued the following statement regarding a knowingly false complaint of racial bias against a member of the SUPA employed at the Long Beach State Police Department:. The statements made to the media by the California Faculty [email protected] Beach (CFA)...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Pastor of Carson church arrested in off-duty deputy's shooting

A local pastor has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City.Gordon Mueller, 58, was arrested Monday night after the shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place. Police at the time said the deputy went to the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute, and was shot by a resident of the home.The shooting was believed to have been the result of a family disturbance. The wounded deputy is expected to be OK.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Mueller is being held on $1 million bail. A court date has not been scheduled in his case.Mueller co-founded the Believers Victory International Church in Carson with his wife.
CARSON, CA
palisadesnews.com

Whistleblower Physician Reinstated at West Los Angeles VA Hospital

Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce. A whistleblower doctor who was pushed into retirement after raising concerns about anesthesia staffing during surgeries at the West Los Angeles VA hospital has got his job back. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) last week announced a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County property assessment sees record jump of nearly 7%

LOS ANGELES – The value of all assessed properties in Los Angeles County jumped by a record 6.95% this year, reaching a combined value of $1.89 trillion, the county Assessor’s Office announced Tuesday. It’s the 12 consecutive year of increases in the tax roll, with this year’s total...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

SWAT officer’s `happy hunting’ comment deemed isolated incident

A Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officer saying “happy hunting” before two other officers fatally shot a barricaded suspect earlier this month was determined to be an isolated incident after an internal review of SWAT team operations over the last 10 years, Deputy Chief David Kowalski said Tuesday at a police commission meeting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Mayor’s Ex-Aide Breaks Her Silence

INGLEWOOD – Despite an ongoing lawsuit against Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. his ex-aide has broken her silence after posting messages to friends and family on her social media account describing what she’s been going through since her employment ended with the City in December 2019. Melanie...
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy