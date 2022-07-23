Agave Cocktail Series: Percheron’s Pineapple Punch Bowl

A new stop for sweets has arrived in Overland Park. Dessert shop Twisted Sugar celebrated its grand opening Saturday in south Overland Park. Where exactly: Twisted Sugar opened at 11929 W. 119th St., by Jimmy John’s. The space sits just across West 119th Street from the Stoll Park shopping...
KC’s best pizza slice is coming to Overland Park (6705 W. 119th St.) and Lawrence (1004 Massachusetts St.) as Erik Borger opens a third and fourth branch of Pizza Tascio, his stellar New York-style joint. “I’ve always liked the vibe in Lawrence,” Borger says. “Mass Street has always had a buzz to it. Being from New York, I’m a sucker for foot traffic, and there’s a lot of that there.”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Something's going on at Worlds of Fun — or at least that's what a photo posted to the amusement park's social media account wants you to believe. The Kansas City, Missouri amusement park posted a photo with a cryptic message to its social media accounts Tuesday.
National Chicken Wing Day is coming up on July 29, so we asked our readers on Kansas City’s subreddit to tell us about their favorite chicken wings around town. Plus, tailgating season returns in just a few weeks, and we can’t think of a better way to get hyped for the first game of NFL’s preseason between the Chiefs and the Bears on August 13.
Dog owners are one step closer to getting their hands on the world’s first interactive dog crate as Kansas City-based Interplay plans the Aug. 12 launch of its hotly anticipated debut product, PlayTach. The milestone has been a long time coming, said Jonaie Johnson, founder and CEO of Interplay, who has been working on it
The post Smart dog crate created in KC could be just months away; Interplay set for August crowdfunding, launch party appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro is known for some of the best barbecue in the country. Anyone who disagrees will likely face a fight, or at least a strong argument. Some of the most well-known pitmasters apparently have a beef to grind with each other, too, according to a new report.
Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leonard Serrato and his fiancé said they spent the night at a Kansas City motel to get some rest along their journey from Indiana to their new home and life in Oregon. When his fiancé woke up to check on their U-Haul with all...
Tessa Vancil is intrigued by design. The 12-year-old Lawrence resident likes to consider how furniture should be arranged, how colors should be used and how to achieve clean lines in a room. That’s why Tessa, who aspires to be an architect, jumped on the opportunity to arrange her own bedroom as well as help her parents with color and tile selection for a recent bathroom renovation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The founder of Raising Cane’s is hoping to hit the jackpot with his thousands of employees. Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of the fast food restaurant tweeted a video buying the tickets saying “Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think. Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 Raising Cane’s crew.”
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. closed the sale of Michael’s & Office Depot, a 41,011-square-foot Target- and Home Depot-anchored center in Kansas City, Missouri. The asset sold for $5.15 million. Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – NASCAR and Kansas Speedway announce a special tribute honoring veterans and those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Country music star Craig Morgan will play a pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway. The concert will take place before the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at Kansas Speedway.
Just in time for the projected break in the heat wave, the city of Independence will hold its Summer Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, July 25. Lisa Wilson, president and CEO of the Independence Chamber of Commerce said it's best to get an early start. You can get more details about...
In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
A family of seven from Missouri ditched their conventional lifestyle to travel around the U.S. in a converted school bus, reported Newsweek.Com. Anna and Michael Roberts from Kansas City, Missouri, purchased the 40-foot, 1995 model-year school bus in November 2019 for $3,500, with the goal of transforming it into a mobile home for themselves and their five children.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue. “I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is moving out this morning with a drier afternoon ahead. High 85. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely overnight into early Thursday morning. Rain may linger through the morning drive with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. Mostly cloudy and dry Thursday afternoon. High 80. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 80. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 81. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance of showers. High 83. Warmer and more humid Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 90. Hot and humid Tuesday through next Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 90s.
The first stadium built specifically for professional women’s soccer in the country — and perhaps the world — could see construction kick off in October, continuing the revitalization of Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. Last Tuesday, local officials fleshed out details on the Kansas City Current’s $118...
Comments / 0