Baton Rouge, LA

LSU baseball director of operations heads west to become an assistant coach

By Kyle Richardson
 4 days ago
LSU’s offseason staff turnover continued on Thursday as director of baseball operations Tyler Nordgren announced that he will be leaving to take an assistant coaching position at California Baptist.

Nordgren was with coach Jay Johnson at Arizona as the director of operations, and he left the Wildcats to take the same role in Baton Rouge. Now, he’s headed back home to California.

His coaching career started in 2018 at James Madison High School in San Diego. Following the 2019 season, he left James Madison to become an assistant coach at nearby Division II Point Loma Nazarene University, where he starred as a third baseman in college.

After one season at Point Loma, he joined Johnson in Arizona. Nordgren is the third assistant coach to depart LSU this year, following pitching coach Jason Kelly and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald, who left to become head coaches at Washington and Kansas, respectively.

LSU is hard at work filling vacancies not only on the field but also on the coaching staff.

