Columbus, GA

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night.

Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.

LSU has been in the mix for the talented offensive tackle for a while now and made his final list of schools. Unfortunately, Smith — the No. 218 overall prospect in the 2023 class — chose to stay home and play for the Bulldogs at the next level. Kirby Smart has the boys in Athens playing some pretty good ball as they are the defending national champions.

Another offensive lineman is off the board for the 2023 class, so coach Brian Kelly will have to keep searching. The only offensive lineman from the class of 2023 that has committed to playing for LSU is Paul Mubenga.

The Tigers currently have 16 commits in the cycle, and their class ranks No. 9 in the country. For all recruiting updates and breaking news, stay tuned in to LSU Wire.

