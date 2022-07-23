ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry Kanye West Fans Pelt Kid Cudi With Trash At Rolling Loud Festival

By Alexandra Stone
 4 days ago
Kanye West fans didn't appear to be happy with the change in the lineup at Rolling Loud Festival on Friday night — and they made it more than clear.

Frustrated concertgoers pelted Kid Cudi with trash and other random objects while performing his set on Friday, July 22. The "Pursuit of Happiness" artist replaced Ye last week after he "decided that he [would] no longer be performing."

Kid Cudi was mid-set in front of a packed crowd when members of the audience started jeering and tossing objects — including a glass bottle seemingly aimed at his face — at the singer.

The "Stars in the Sky" rapper appeared to hit his limit when he was struck in the head.

"Yo, I will walk off this stage. If ya'll throw one more f***ing thing up here, I will leave," he told the crowd. "I will leave. I will leave right now. Throw one more f***ing thing on the stage and I will walk off. I'm not f***ing playing."

Cudi lived up to his promise and walked off stage when another audience member sent a piece of trash flying at him right after he told them to stop. Shortly after he left the stage, West joined Lil Durk for the next performance and sang "Father Strech My hands, Pt. 1".

West and Cudi have been embroiled in a feud since the "Heartless" rapper slammed him for being friends with Pete Davidson — who is currently dating his ex Kim Kardashian — earlier this year.

As OK! previously reported, West called his former pal out on social media shortly after he found out he was still associating with the Saturday Night Live alum.

“JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS, CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE’S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 12.

Cudi shot back, calling him a "f***ing dinosaur" and dragging his recent work, replying: "Everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you."

