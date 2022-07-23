Outfitting new trucks goal of upcoming Southern Door Firefighter's Picnic

You likely saw flashing lights across Door County this weekend as it was a busy weekend for emergency personnel. From Friday to Monday, there were 229 calls to the Door County Dispatch Center. The number includes five water rescue calls covering Baileys Harbor, Jacksonport, Sturgeon Bay, and two on Washington Island. There were also three fire calls during the weekend, including two in the Town of Gardner. The Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department responded to the fire on Stevenson Pier Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. A cigarette placed in a canister near the home is being blamed for starting the blaze. BUG Fire Chief Curt Vandertie says the quick action of a nearby neighbor and his dog limited the damage to just the outside of the home.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO