Forestville, WI

Outfitting new trucks goal of upcoming Southern Door Firefighter's Picnic

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new truck is ordered, but the Southern Door Fire Department needs your help to ensure it has all the necessary equipment to fight fires and rescue people. The department will have its annual Southern Door...

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

doorcountydailynews.com

BUG Fire responds to blazes on consecutive nights

You likely saw flashing lights across Door County this weekend as it was a busy weekend for emergency personnel. From Friday to Monday, there were 229 calls to the Door County Dispatch Center. The number includes five water rescue calls covering Baileys Harbor, Jacksonport, Sturgeon Bay, and two on Washington Island. There were also three fire calls during the weekend, including two in the Town of Gardner. The Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department responded to the fire on Stevenson Pier Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. A cigarette placed in a canister near the home is being blamed for starting the blaze. BUG Fire Chief Curt Vandertie says the quick action of a nearby neighbor and his dog limited the damage to just the outside of the home.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Menasha bridge construction has slowed business downtown

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Located in Downtown Menasha, The Sweet Lair, a board game cafe and bakery, has cut down on hours because of nearby construction. “We cut back our opening time from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. because we weren’t seeing any customers come through and we also are closed on Mondays,” said Bri Lutz, owner of The Sweet Lair.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Seymour: Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate the community of Seymour, we visited a business that has served generations of families in the area. We give viewers a closer look at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Services where they are known for their individual care, bereavement program and more. Plus you can learn about their history in the Seymour Community Museum.
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire leaves 6 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Structure fire at Convergen Energy in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A structure fire has been confirmed at 600 Liberty Street in Green Bay at Convergen Energy. Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Howard and Suamico fire departments were all called to assist. Liberty Street between Ashland Avenue and South Broadway Street was closed was crews put out the fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Names of victims of fiery Egg Harbor truck crash released

The Door County Sheriff’s Department released the occupants' names from the one-vehicle crash last Tuesday. Timothy Corn, a 37-year-old man from Neopit died in the accident, while 25-year-old Emelio R. Rodriguez of Shawano survived the crash. The incident occurred on Heritage Lake Road north of County E in the town of Egg Harbor and is still under investigation. Speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors to the crash. The initial investigation indicated that the Dodge truck was northbound on Heritage Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go into the ditch, where it struck a large tree and a utility pole and later caught on fire.
EGG HARBOR, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Washington Island keeping pace with visitors

You will find plenty of people piling onto the ferries to visit Washington Island this summer. According to Door County Tourism Zone data, it continues a positive trend for the island, which saw an improvement in its occupancy rate over last year in four of the first five months of this year. Ferry boat captain and Townliner Motel owner Joel Gunnlaugssson says the weather has cooperated with people hoping to explore the island outside of a few days. He admits that he might be seeing fewer visitors compared to last year but adds that there are a lot of factors at play as well.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi crashes into house, killing baby

Appleton confirms a third case. Wisconsin's health department says there are 12 known cases statewide. Stewart McQuillian wants to inspire others, especially veterans. Paraplegic pilot wants to inspire people to fly again. Updated: 3 hours ago. Stewart McQuillian is the first person with paraplegia to build a helicopter. Appleton confirms...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life at one of Wisconsin’s small airports

NEENAH, Wis. — The reason Keith Mustain runs a small airport isn’t overly complicated. “The reason I do it is I like the people,” the owner of Brennand Airport near Neenah said. “People in aviation are very friendly and you meet people from all around the world.”
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

AVOID: Shawano Ave. in Green Bay, power pole struck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay house fire displaces six people, killing 1 pet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people are displaced after a fire tore through a Green Bay home on Saturday night. Green Bay firefighters responded to a house at around 9 p.m. on Farlin Ave where smoke and flames were seen coming from the second story window. According to firefighters,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman arrested after fiery crash in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Power pole crash closes portion of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - People in Green Bay are being advised by the Green Bay Police Department to avoid Shawano Avenue from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due a power pole incident. The road is expected to be closed for approximately six hours. Residents should use Mason Street and Dousman...
GREEN BAY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

One of the Coolest Movie Museums is Hiding in This Tiny Wisconsin Town

Before you see this incredible story, answer this question. Do you have any obsessions? This obsession brings Kansas and the Land of Oz into small town Wisconsin. There was a time that I pretty much bought any Michael Jordan merchandise I thought was cool, I still do the same thing with Prince. Any thought I ever had about my collection being large went away quickly when I first read this obsessed fan's story at Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Caregiver gets makeover after helping fiance recover from crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When Tina Burkert met Tony, he was recovering from a motorcycle crash. She would eventually find herself moving from her home in Illinois to Green Bay to help him heal. After proposing to her, Tony reached out to Josif Wittnik and proposed the idea of a Monday Morning Makeover!
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI

