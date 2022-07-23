ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

North West, 9, Rocks Basketball Uniform To Dinner & Twins In Black With Kim Kardashian: Photos

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxQkZ_0gqL1NIT00
Image Credit: BACKGRID

North West, 9, and Kim Kardashian, 41, twinned in similar outfits during their latest family outing. The daughter of the reality star showed off a black and white basketball uniform that included a t-shirt that read “Sports Academy” on the front, Nike shorts, and matching black and white sneakers when she went for dinner in Malibu, CA with her family on July 22. Her famous mom rocked a black and white Balenciaga t-shirt, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers as she kept the young athlete and her niece, Penelope Disick, 10, close to her side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwwrU_0gqL1NIT00
North West joins her family for dinner on Friday. (BACKGRID)

North, who just finished a basketball game before the restaurant outing, had long braids in her hair and Kim flaunted a blonde straight bob. The latter also wore oversized sunglasses and carried a black purse as she appeared to rock natural-looking makeup. Penelope also looked casual in a white graphic t-shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers as her long hair was down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CJrz_0gqL1NIT00
Kim Kardashian rocking her black and white outfit during the outing. (BACKGRID)

Just hours before Kim, North, Penelope, and others were spotted at the dinner, they were seen at North’s basketball game. Other family members, like Khloe Kardashian, cheered the young one on as she and her teammates put their skills on display on the court. Uncle Rob Kardashian also posted an Instagram pic taken at the game.

Just a week before North and Kim’s latest hangout with family, the lookalike mother and daughter were photographed outside a New York City hotel. North held her sister Chicago, 4, as she wore an oversized black t-shirt, gray jeans, and black Balenciaga crocs during the stroll. Kim looked great in a black leather jacket and black leggings with heels as she flashed a smile to cameras.

From their latest outings, it’s clear to see that North and Kim are becoming the perfect fashion duo. The famous cuties just came back from attending Paris Fashion Week together and they rocked matching nose rings that got a lot of attention. They also donned black pinstripe outfits as they held hands and waved to outside onlookers, who awed at their fashion choices.

Comments / 22

lilly strong?
4d ago

Yeppers attention seekers for the show? Nothing wrong with it but the girls are looking "boyish"? lately? must be a stage kids go thru and where is her sign she had at the fashion show??? the one about the paparazzi 🤔Oh yeah where is Pete

Reply(2)
7
Bo Manley
4d ago

warning this advertising was paid for by the Trashians and distributed by their press agents

Reply
10
Lisa T Porrini
4d ago

dragging that poor child around, so we don't realize Pete isn't around.

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Cheers On Cousin North, 9, At Basketball Game With True, 4, Kim, & Khloe: Photos

The Kardashian cousins got each other’s backs! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream, 5, and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, 4, came together to support Kim Kardashian’s eldest North, 9, at her basketball in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 23. In a photo posted by family friend Natalie Halcro, whose 2-year-old daughter Dove was seated between Dream and True, the adorable tot squad — joined by Kim’s daughter Chicago — cheered on their cousin from the bleachers. Kim and Khloe sat behind the kids, posing for their lives with peace signs and puckered lips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
Basketball
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Basketball
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Dethrones Kim Kardashian As America’s Youngest Female Billionaire: Her Net Worth Revealed

All that hard “Work” pays off! Rihanna was officially been named the youngest female billionaire in the world by Forbes in June. The 34-year-old singer was featured in the financial outlet’s piece on “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” and a quick glance at the list showed that she’s the youngest entrepreneur to have a billion-dollar net worth, with the next youngest female billionaire being Kim Kardashian, 41.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Uniform#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Nike
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
221K+
Followers
19K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy