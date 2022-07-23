North West, 9, Rocks Basketball Uniform To Dinner & Twins In Black With Kim Kardashian: Photos

Image Credit: BACKGRID

North West, 9, and Kim Kardashian, 41, twinned in similar outfits during their latest family outing. The daughter of the reality star showed off a black and white basketball uniform that included a t-shirt that read “Sports Academy” on the front, Nike shorts, and matching black and white sneakers when she went for dinner in Malibu, CA with her family on July 22. Her famous mom rocked a black and white Balenciaga t-shirt, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers as she kept the young athlete and her niece, Penelope Disick, 10, close to her side.

North West joins her family for dinner on Friday. (BACKGRID)

North, who just finished a basketball game before the restaurant outing, had long braids in her hair and Kim flaunted a blonde straight bob. The latter also wore oversized sunglasses and carried a black purse as she appeared to rock natural-looking makeup. Penelope also looked casual in a white graphic t-shirt, tan pants, and white sneakers as her long hair was down.

Kim Kardashian rocking her black and white outfit during the outing. (BACKGRID)

Just hours before Kim, North, Penelope, and others were spotted at the dinner, they were seen at North’s basketball game. Other family members, like Khloe Kardashian, cheered the young one on as she and her teammates put their skills on display on the court. Uncle Rob Kardashian also posted an Instagram pic taken at the game.

Just a week before North and Kim’s latest hangout with family, the lookalike mother and daughter were photographed outside a New York City hotel. North held her sister Chicago, 4, as she wore an oversized black t-shirt, gray jeans, and black Balenciaga crocs during the stroll. Kim looked great in a black leather jacket and black leggings with heels as she flashed a smile to cameras.

From their latest outings, it’s clear to see that North and Kim are becoming the perfect fashion duo. The famous cuties just came back from attending Paris Fashion Week together and they rocked matching nose rings that got a lot of attention. They also donned black pinstripe outfits as they held hands and waved to outside onlookers, who awed at their fashion choices.