Chattanooga Daily News

TDEC announced a grant of $750,000 for Tennessee Tire Recycling in Lebanon from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program

By Emma Mason
 4 days ago
Lebanon, TN – According to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the TTR will reportedly provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for purchasing equipment related to the hauling, collection, and transportation of tires between counties.

Officials also said that the company will increase hauling capacity through the purchase of a truck, trailers for collection, and a mobile grinder to support counties across the state with additional options for managing waste tires.

The project will cost $1,664,170 and allow TTR to recycle 700,000 tires annually.

The purpose of the Tire Environmental Act Program is to select and fund projects that best result in beneficial uses for waste tires.

Projects must qualify for one of three categories: tire processing/recycling, tire-derived material use, or research and development.

