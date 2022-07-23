Fire crews respond to boat fire Saturday morning, 2 people injured
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this incident occurred right after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
It happened in the Chickamauga Lock.
Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a boat fire.
The responding crews found the burning vessel and discovered that two people in the boat got out and started swimming.
They were picked up by a construction boat in the area.
The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The two passengers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Their identities have not yet been revealed.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
