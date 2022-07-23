Fire crews respond to boat fire Saturday morning, 2 people injured

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this incident occurred right after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

It happened in the Chickamauga Lock.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a boat fire.

The responding crews found the burning vessel and discovered that two people in the boat got out and started swimming.

They were picked up by a construction boat in the area.

The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The two passengers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Their identities have not yet been revealed.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.