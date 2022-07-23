ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga Daily News

Fire crews respond to boat fire Saturday morning, 2 people injured

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YT4jc_0gqL1FEf00

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this incident occurred right after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

It happened in the Chickamauga Lock.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a boat fire.

The responding crews found the burning vessel and discovered that two people in the boat got out and started swimming.

They were picked up by a construction boat in the area.

The responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The two passengers were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Their identities have not yet been revealed.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

3 children hurt in rollover crash on I-75 near Ringgold Tuesday morning

RINGGOLD, Ga. — UPDATE (8:30 a.m.):. Catoosa County spokesman John Pless confirms three children were injured in this rollover crash. A Lifeforce helicopter flew one of the children to Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Ambulances drove the other two injured kids. Pless says the accident involved a single vehicle. We...
RINGGOLD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Accident#Tn
WBIR

KPD: Man's body recovered after going into river near Calhoun's

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a man who went into the Tennessee River on Monday morning was recovered, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad were searching for a man who went into the Tennessee River and did not resurface on Monday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

How Did Four Men Escape Silverdale Detention Facility?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to a sworn affidavit, it was five thirty on Saturday morning when detectives were made aware that four men had escaped from Silverdale Detention Facility. Investigators arrived at the scene to find an exterior door in Delta Pod with a manipulated lock. Past that door...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Police respond to person having crisis Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say they responded to a call for a male in crisis Friday morning. It happened around Shepherd Road off of Highway 153. Chattanooga police spoke with our crew on scene around 9 am. A spokesperson says the crisis had been resolved at that point.
WTVC

Retired Chattanooga Police sergeant killed in crash on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 93-year-old retired Chattanooga Police sergeant was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A release says the accident happened a little after 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of Shallowford Road, near Highway 153. Police say the driver, later identified as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
waewradio.com

Update: HCSO Reports All Escaped Inmates Now In Custody

Update: All four inmates who escaped from the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga early Saturday morning have been captured. Authorities caught up with two of the inmates shortly after they broke out of jail. Saturday night the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Justin Conner was captured in Soddy Daisy and Trevor Hall was apprehended in Jackson County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 24

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant reported her 2003 white Lincoln Town Car stolen. The suspect is Theodore Locklin. Warrants were issued. TN tag 6DP1529. 1410 Mack Smith Rd (burglary):. The complainant reported that someone entered and ransacked her room while she...
EAST RIDGE, TN
northjacksonpress.com

Update On Dangerous Man In Jackson County

In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being […]. In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being circulated for Jackson County about a dangerous man attacking single women.Although it was printed as “a Facebook post,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, the information is false. To…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Chattanooga Daily News

Juvenile arrested, charged with auto theft

Chattanooga, TN – On Tuesday, Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Parkway Drive on an unrelated call. The responding officers noticed a vehicle in an adjacent driveway that fit the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the shift. As police...
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy